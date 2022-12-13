United Airlines will purchase 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with the option to purchase an additional 100 new jets that will fly its longer routes and replace less fuel-efficient and decades-old aircraft.

United said the Dreamliners are expected to be delivered between 2024 and 2032.

The massive order is a big boost for Boeing from one of its largest customers and comes at a good time for United, which has returned to profitability after the pandemic-induced travel slump.

The carrier recently added more international flights thanks to a rebound in demand.

United said the order was the largest wide-body sale to a US carrier.

About 100 of the Dreamliners on the order will replace Boeing 767s and some of its Boeing 777s. Chicago-based United’s entire wide-body fleet is made up of Boeing aircraft.

United chief executive Scott Kirby said it was easier to buy more Boeing 787s than rival Airbus’ A350 wide-body aircraft.

“In this world where we are trying to bring 2,500 pilots a year and grow the airline, the introduction of a new type of fleet slows down dramatically,” he said during the conference with reporters. “And the truth is, 787 is a better substitute for (767) because it’s smaller.”