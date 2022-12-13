Home Business United Airlines will buy at least 100 Boeing Dreamliners
Business

United Airlines will buy at least 100 Boeing Dreamliners

by admin
United Airlines will buy at least 100 Boeing Dreamliners

United Airlines will purchase 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with the option to purchase an additional 100 new jets that will fly its longer routes and replace less fuel-efficient and decades-old aircraft.

United said the Dreamliners are expected to be delivered between 2024 and 2032.

The massive order is a big boost for Boeing from one of its largest customers and comes at a good time for United, which has returned to profitability after the pandemic-induced travel slump.

The carrier recently added more international flights thanks to a rebound in demand.

United said the order was the largest wide-body sale to a US carrier.

About 100 of the Dreamliners on the order will replace Boeing 767s and some of its Boeing 777s. Chicago-based United’s entire wide-body fleet is made up of Boeing aircraft.

United chief executive Scott Kirby said it was easier to buy more Boeing 787s than rival Airbus’ A350 wide-body aircraft.

“In this world where we are trying to bring 2,500 pilots a year and grow the airline, the introduction of a new type of fleet slows down dramatically,” he said during the conference with reporters. “And the truth is, 787 is a better substitute for (767) because it’s smaller.”

See also  [Original]A-share opening | Shanghai Stock Index opened lower by 0.17%, reported 3488.66 points, electrical machinery and other sectors led the decline_Manufacturing

You may also like

MSC wants to create a logistics hub in...

Wall Street in the grip of buy fever...

Yes from Budapest on aid to Kiev and...

Savings, Intesa Sanpaolo: “The share of saving households...

Intel’s 14th generation Core has changed the interface...

Piazza Affari closes at +1.37% following Wall Street...

Ex Ilva, new investigation in Taranto. Procura puts...

Met report, small and medium-sized enterprises restart after...

Interregional buses, Forza Italia tries the anti-competition blitz:...

Raw materials under pressure: the decline in oil...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy