United Introduces New Domestic First Class Seat with Wireless Charging and Enhanced Features

Title: United Introduces New Domestic First Class Seat with Wireless Charging Station

United Airlines unveils a state-of-the-art domestic first-class seat, featuring a wireless charging station in each armrest. Estimated to be available in 200 short to medium-haul aircraft by 2026, this innovative seating option will be incorporated into United’s fleet, including Boeing 737 Next Generation, Airbus A321neo, and Boeing 737 MAX planes.

Dubbed “United First,” this new product offers a range of luxurious amenities. Passengers can enjoy vegan leather upholstery, 13-inch seat-back entertainment screens, 18-inch tray tables, Bluetooth connectivity, privacy screens, and an ergonomic cushion. The premiere of United First will take place this month on a Boeing 737, ensuring customers can experience this elevated comfort from the approaching summer season.

Mark Muren, United’s General Manager of Identity, Product, and Loyalty, stated, “This new United First seat is designed for the modern traveler: more cargo options, larger spaces for devices, food, drinks, and personal belongings, and greater privacy.”

Key features of the United First seat include:

1. Multiple Device Charging: Designed to cater to the demands of the tech-savvy traveler, United First enables passengers to simultaneously charge multiple electronic devices. Each seat incorporates wireless, AC home plug, and USB-C charging docks conveniently placed in the armrest, allowing notifications to be seen while keeping hands and trays free.

2. Ample Space for Work and Rest: Passengers will have access to a wider tray table, measuring 18 inches in length and 8.5 inches in width. The table is equipped with a built-in tablet holder and offers ample room for standard laptops. Adjacent seats are equipped with authentic Italian quartzite cocktail tables and bottle holders, ensuring gadgets, drinks, or snacks can be easily balanced without overcrowding the tray table.

3. Enhanced Privacy and Adjustability: The United First seat is designed to provide passengers with increased privacy and ultimate comfort. Vegan leather seats are spacious, boasting an 11-inch-long and 19-inch-wide bulkhead between adjacent seats. Winged headrests and tray tables dropping from the outer armrests minimize passenger-to-passenger contact.

In addition, the seat offers a five-inch tilt range, an adjustable aisle armrest that lowers, and an ergonomically designed seat cushion that can be lowered by an inch to accommodate passengers of varying heights.

This latest announcement marks United’s first domestic first-class seat redesign since 2025. Developed in collaboration with experts, including the airline’s engineering teams, University of Michigan biomechanics researcher Dr. Matthew Reed, and design firm Priestman Goode, the United First product represents a significant step in enhancing the air travel experience.

United Airlines is dedicated to continuously improving passenger satisfaction and raising industry standards. By offering world-class amenities and prioritizing passenger comfort, United aims to ensure its customers enjoy a memorable and exceptional travel experience.

