When art becomes reality. They sing Pink Floyd phrases in the street: “We don’t need no education. We don’t need no thought control” (We don’t need any education. We don’t need any thought control). For days in the United Kingdom, student protests against the measures introduced in schools by the superintendents have multiplied. Pupils of all grades are “forced to wear black tailored pants” that become knee-length black shorts in the summer, a “gender-neutral physical education kit”, must use unisex bathrooms to avoid offending trans people, and female students at school are prohibited from wearing skirts. He also comes during class hours prevented from going to the toilets for the needs, a torture that is accentuated for girls in the event of the onset of the menstrual cycle.

It happens because for weeks many schools, up and down the reign of King Charles III of England, have been invaded by the politicization of “gender”. And so everything, from toilet facilities (unisex or unisex) to uniforms (skirts or pants), reading material and pupil pronouns is being revised. It happens to promote “Inclusivity and further support and empower our students with our values ​​of equality and respect,” they justify themselves in one of the many high schools. But above all, the absurd rule of closed bathrooms lit the fuse.

So from Southampton to Blackpool to Essex to Cornwall, Lincolnshire and Yorkshire last week, organized published demonstrations that ended up on social media, in which the boys urge their peers to take to the streets. The boys overturn the desks, kicking in the doors, they refuse to enter the classrooms and listen to the lessons.

The solidarity of many teachers, principals, parents and associations pushed the protest further than expected. The agitationsthe principals warn in the chats of the insiders and in the local newspapers, they are making a “trend” on TikTok is Snapchat with millions of views.

The combative consideration that unites many who intervene in the British newspapers is: “Because politicians have to intervene on the toilets of our schools? Or put on uniforms? Instead, solve the problem of skyrocketing electricity bills and cost of living!”.

The kids who protest invite their peers not to get involved in issues of manipulation that have nothing to do with inclusiveness. Furthermore, unisex bathrooms encourage bullying given that in certain stages of growth between boys and girls there are different habits.

We must not discriminate against those who are different or those who cannot find their own space, but there is a limit to irrationality.

Some of the teachers involved spoke to the British newspaper Observer, explaining the unease that the category experiences: the fear of expressing oneself freely and because there is a very easy risk of being accused of transphobia.

