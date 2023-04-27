Sunak: “From Ukraine to migrants, together on shared challenges”

Italy and Great Britain, which have “absolutely aligned values”, can work together on the challenges posed by current events. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said this while welcoming a Downing Street the Prime Minister, Giorgia Melons. “The values ​​between our two countries are absolutely aligned, which is why we can work so well together on our shared challenges, whether it’s responding to the illegal invasion in Ukraine, where I once again pay tribute to your leadership, or whether it is to address the issue of illegal immigration”.

Sunak praises the economic policy of the Meloni government

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak praised Prime Minister Giorgia’s economic management Melons. You described her as “very attentive and capable of bringing stability to Italy in times of uncertainty” during the meeting at Downing Street from i pigeon leader.

Meloni to Sunak, agree with your work on migrants

“The fight against traffickers and illegal immigration is something that the two governments are doing very well. I am following your work. I absolutely agree with your work.” So the Prime Minister Giorgia Melons addressed the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before the start of the bilateral a Downing Street.

Migrants: protests against Meloni in front of Downing street

A few dozen activists for the rights of migrants from the ‘Stand up to Racism’ association gathered in front of Downing street in protest against the visit of Prime Minister Giorgia Melons to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Protesters chanted slogans against the government’s migration policies and held up signs reading ‘No to fascist Melons. Refugee welcome’.

Meloni flies to London from Sunak, bilateral with the prime minister. The point of the themes on the table

Il bilateral, which will last two days, has the aim of crowning the excellent state of relations between the two countries, as well as relaunching a strategic dialogue, well-rounded, with a key partner and ally. It is no coincidence that this is the premier’s first two-day visit to a European country Melonsa sign of the importance, is pointed out a Palazzo Chigiwhich the Italian Government attributes to relations with the United Kingdom. As he points out beraking latest newsper Downing Street it is a return of Italy in the City: Mario Draghiduring his mandate, he did not make missions to London, thanks to travel weakened by the advance of the pandemic, therefore the last Italian prime minister in the British capital was Joseph Conteand this well before Covid upset the planetary balance.

