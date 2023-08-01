Home » United Nations Security Council meeting on food safety
United Nations Security Council meeting on food safety

United Nations Security Council meeting on food safety

The Security Council meeting chaired by the US Secretary of State will be held on Thursday 3 August Antony Blink.

For the month of August, the United States will serve as President of the United Nations Security Council, a position that rotates every month among the 15 members of the Council. Given the persistence of the food crisis and the situation in Ukraine, the event on August 3 will address food insecurity for the third consecutive presidency of the Security Council. During the meeting there will be an open high-level discussion on famine and conflict-induced global food insecuritywith obvious references to the war in Ukraine which limits, and in some cases prevents, the production and export of huge quantities of grain and cereals from two of the world‘s leading producers.

