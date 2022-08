Creep in July for US producer prices. On a monthly basis, the figure showed a decline of 0.5% in July against the previous + 1.1%, with the Bloomberg consensus expecting a growth of 0.2 percent. On an annual basis, the producer price index, on the other hand, showed a + 9.8% and compares with the + 11.3% of the previous survey (Bloomberg consensus at 10.4% y / y).