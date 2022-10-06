Home Business Universal Huaqiangbei dispatched: some merchants have realized the dual SIM change of the iPhone 14 Pro US version
In addition to the upgrades of Smart Island and A16, this year’s iPhone 14 also has an inconspicuous “big move”. The US version officially cancels the physical SIM card.

Apple said that the US iPhone 14 series will achieve calls and networking entirely through eSIM cards,This has also brought a huge blow to the domestic parallel import market, and the US version of the iPhone, which was very popular in the past, will lose the market.

However, the previous dismantling showed that the SIM card slot was still left on the US version of the motherboard, which did not completely cut off the way back.

According to the latest news from the blogger UNCLE Crazy Uncle,At present, some merchants in Huaqiangbei have announced that they have cracked the US version of the iPhone 14 Pro, realizing dual-card dual-standby.

It should be noted, however, thatThe US version of the iPhone 14 Pro does not have a reserved card slot opening on the middle frame.After cracking, if it circulates in the market normally, it is necessary to replace the middle frame or punch holes in the original middle frame.

It is a pity that the current outgoing video is not clear enough and does not show the opening of the frame.

However, whether it is to replace the middle frame or directly open the hole, it will bring a higher cost to cracking. For the US version of the iPhone, which was originally price-advantaged, it may make the price-performance ratio plummet, and it will also bring about the problem of disassembly. .

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

Responsible editor: Jian Jia

