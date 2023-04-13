World star Taylor Swift is one of the artists signed to Universal. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The Universal Music Group (UMG) has now asked streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music to block music created by artificial intelligence and using the melodies and lyrics of their own copyrighted songs. As the „Financial Times“ reported, the group wrote this in an email from March, which was addressed to various streaming providers. The major label wants to prevent people from using copyrighted music to train AIs, on the basis of which the technology composes its own songs.

That reports the „Financial Times“, who received corresponding e-mails from March from the largest label in the world. According to the UMG, there is a risk that AIs will use existing songs to produce their own songs that sound like productions by popular artists. AI-generated music has already been released on the platforms.

The major label wants to prohibit people from using their copyrighted songs to train the AIs. “We will not hesitate to take action to protect our rights and those of our artists,” the group wrote to the streaming platforms, as reported by the Financial Times. Universal owns the exploitation rights of global stars such as Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd.

That’s how dangerous AI-generated music can be

The following example shows how dangerous artificial intelligence can become for the music market: “You could say: Compose a song whose lyrics are like one by Taylor Swift and the vocals are in the style of Bruno Mars, but I want the music to be more like Harry Styles sounds,” a source told the British daily. The AI ​​is trained by the intellectual property of other artists and could even be similarly successful with their own composition in the end.

Larger tech companies like Google are already working on a similar technology. With MusicLM, the group is developing an AI that is supposed to compose music using text commands. So far the program has not been published. In a Study the researchers came to the conclusion that one percent of the songs generated by the AI ​​represented an exact copy of the original.

