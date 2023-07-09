Universities of Education – Work&Economy Blog

In order to prepare students in the best possible way for their future (professional) life, to develop schools and to be able to react to current challenges, sufficient and well-trained educators are needed. These are mainly trained at teacher training colleges (PH). PHs therefore also play a central role in overcoming the teacher shortage. Annually for the next few years 5,500 teacher posts vacancies that need to be filled – especially in elementary schools and in natural science subjects. That is why the Ministry of Education, Science and Research (BMBWF) in Austrian higher education plan stipulated that the PHs should increase the number of their graduates from the current 2,600 to 4,000 to 5,400 by 2030. At the same time, the student-teacher ratio, i.e. the number of students per teacher, should be improved. These are very ambitious goals. But how realistic are these targets and do the teacher training colleges have the necessary resources to implement them?

Universities of teacher education: Central institutions for the training and further education of educators

The training of teachers for the teaching profession at primary level in Austria is carried out by the teacher training colleges, for the secondary level the training takes place in so-called “training associations” in cooperation with the universities. While the universities are autonomous institutions, the PHs are run as departments of the BMBWF and are directly subordinate to it. There are currently 14 PHs in Austria, nine of which are public and five private, the latter predominantly run by religious communities. Measured by the number of students, the PH Vienna, the private PH Vienna-Krems and the PH Steiermark are among the largest teacher training colleges in the state.

The PHs train and further educators in all pedagogical professional fields. They offer teacher training courses for the primary level and for the secondary level (general education and vocational training). There are also bachelor’s degrees in other educational areas (e.g. elementary education). The number of teacher training students at PHs has risen steadily since 2017/18, after a brief decline after the introduction of the “Pädagog:innenbildung Neu” (see chart). In 2021/22 around 20,000 students studied at the PHs in Austria.

In addition to training, further education and training for all educators takes place at PHs. Loud PH development plan an average of 16,000 students receive further training at the PHs. In addition, there is the further training of around 120,000 educators (teachers and elementary educators) within the framework of individual events and series of events as well as internal or cross-school measures.

Financing of the PHs: budget development since 2015

Sufficient budgetary resources are required at the PHs to ensure the comprehensive training and further education of educators. The majority of the payments cover personnel expenses, which currently amount to 1,415 (university) teachers. In the same year (2021), the budget for teacher training colleges was around 238 million euros (latest available figures). Since 2015, real payments have increased by EUR 35.3 million (+17.3 percent). The federal budget (BVA) for 2022 envisages another smaller increase of around EUR 10 million to a total of EUR 248.5 million. However, if the disbursements for PHs are shown adjusted for inflation (at 2015 prices), then a different picture emerges: the budget has increased only slightly since 2015 (see chart 2). The payments for PHs in 2021 were only 5 percent higher than in 2015, despite the increase in student, further education and staff numbers.

There are also quantitative differences in comparison with the universities. while the average expenses per regular student in 2021 was 15,618 euros at the universities, this value for PH students was 11,868 euros. This means that the budget available for each PH student is around a quarter less.

Vision 2030: Increase in the number of graduates while improving the staff-student ratio

How should universities of teacher education continue to develop in the context of the ongoing shortage of teachers? The foundations for the development of higher education sectors are laid out in Austrian university development plan (HoP) of the BMBWF. In addition to qualitative development lines, the HoP also specifies specific target values ​​for selected quantitative indicators. The main focus is (1) increasing the number of degrees and (2) improving the student-teacher ratio. The specified target for the number of PH graduates is around 4,000 to 5,400 degrees for the year 2030, which roughly corresponds to a doubling of PH graduates from 2019/20 (see Figure 1). In order to cover the number of teaching positions that will become vacant in the same period, the upper limit of around 5,400 degrees appears to be an ambitious and at the same time necessary goal. At the same time, according to the university development plan, the student-teacher ratio and thus the quality of teaching should improve. In 2019/20 there were twelve students for one teacher (1:12), whereby the student-teacher ratio only refers to students and does not include further training courses and the large number of students. By 2030, this staff-teacher ratio at teacher training colleges in Austria is to be reduced to 1:11.

Mismatch: Objectives and available resources

A simple calculation example shows how ambitious these targets are: if an average of 5,000 graduates are to be achieved by 2030, the number of annual first-year students must be almost 6,000 by 2026 (the current drop-out rate of 19 percent constant). By 2030, the number of student teachers at the PHs would have to rise to around 38,500. This corresponds to a doubling of the number of students in 2020/21. In order to achieve the goal of increasing the number of graduates, a massive increase in teaching staff and infrastructural expansion of the PHs are required. The desired improvement in the supervision ratio or the expansion of offers for further training for educators (e.g. in the field of digitization) have not yet been taken into account in this example. Without a substantial increase in the federal budget for PHs, which has hardly increased in recent years anyway, the target projects by 2030 can hardly be achieved.

Summary: PHs face multiple challenges

In the public debate about the teacher shortage, the situation of the teacher training colleges is hardly taken into account. However, they play a key role in overcoming this problem and are currently facing major challenges:

They are required to recruit and train many students to meet the high demand for teachers in schools. In order to achieve the target of increasing the number of graduates by 2030, they urgently need more budget and staff. More staff is also needed to achieve the second quantitative target (improving the staff-student ratio). An increase in the number of students and teachers naturally also entails an increased demand for spatial resources. In addition to the expansion of the tasks already fulfilled by PHs today (such as further training offers for teachers and elementary educators), further challenges pose the tasks that will probably be added in the future (e.g. the training of the currently discussed Assistant educators). The currently discussed shortening of the training duration of the teacher training course would mean great organizational effort for the PHs in order to maintain the quality standards in the course. Last but not least: The PHs also play a key role in supporting the various school development projects.

In addition to the quantitative goals described above, PHs must continue to meet a variety of qualitative goals, which have not yet been discussed here. It is clear: In order to cope with the mammoth task of increasing the number of teachers and modernizing training and further education, the teacher training colleges need sufficient resources. An increase in the budget, which has hardly changed in recent years anyway, is therefore urgently needed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

