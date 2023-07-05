Universities: Pegaso, Mercatorum and San Raffaele Rome are awarded 15 research projects of national interest

Listen to the audio version of the article

Pegaso, Mercatorum and San Raffaele Rome, the Digital Universities of Multiversity, the first Education Group in Italy, won 15 Research Projects of Relevant National Interest of the PRIN 2022 tender for a total value of around 3 million. In particular, 6 PRINs go to Mercatorum (the University of the Chambers of Commerce), 5 PRINs to San Raffaele Rome (first among the Digital Universities for research) and 4 PRINs to Pegaso (the leading Digital University in Italy).

President Vaccarono: «Vocation to research»

«We are very proud of the results obtained by our universities, which confirm a particular vocation for research and the development of scientific progress – declares Fabio Vaccarono, president and CEO of Multiversity – The projects will finance various sectors, such as that of digital technologies , robotics, female entrepreneurship, the circular economy and intelligent transport systems, the development of which is fundamental for our country and the future, including the professional one, of the new generations. Scientific research, together with the quality of the digital training offer and technological innovation, have always represented the heart of our initiatives, aimed at achieving the most challenging human capital growth objectives. These projects are also the result of the policies implemented by our rectors, to make the teaching staff even more authoritative”.

The role of Multiversity teachers is important

Of particular importance is the recognition attributed to the professors of the universities of the Multiversity group who, in most cases, are project “principal investigators”, mainly in the STEM disciplines. The PRIN program is intended to finance public research projects, at the aim of promoting the strengthening of national scientific bases, also for a more effective participation in European initiatives relating to EU Framework Programmes. The objective of the PRIN programs is to finance proposals which, due to their complexity and nature, may require the collaboration of several professors and researchers, whose financing needs exceed the normal availability of individual institutions. The fifteen awarded PRINs are the result of an excellent work carried out by the universities of the Multiversity Group, and in some cases, also through cooperation with various universities and institutions, including: the Tor Vergata University of Rome, the University of Foggia, the CNR, the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna, the Marche Polytechnic University, the Federico II University of Naples, the Roma Tre University, the University of Parma, the University of Pisa, the Turin Polytechnic, the University of Bologna, the University della Tuscia and the University of Perugia.

First education group in Italy

Multiversity is the first Education Group in Italy with three leading Digital Universities – Pegaso, Mercatorum and San Raffaele Rome -, 72 degree programmes, over 300 Masters, a Certipass certification body, a coding factory, Aulab, and a company with the Gruppo 24 Ore, “Sole 24 Ore Training”. Multiversity plays a central role as an enabler of social and economic progress in Italy’s +ecosystem of higher education, providing a high-quality educational offer accessible to all to enable today’s students to realize the world of tomorrow. The digital and immersive learning model allows you to navigate in an increasingly competitive job market and to fill the educational gap in Italy.

