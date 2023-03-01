Listen to the audio version of the article

Evidence of second life for PhDs. In the hope of strengthening the connection, and the transfer, between higher education and business, the Ministry of the University is about to finance – thanks also to the funds of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan – 19 thousand new “grants”, ranging from digital and environmental transitions to innovation in the company, from public administration to cultural heritage and scientific research. In the name of an overall revitalization strategy for a figure that is still little used in our country (one in a thousand in the 25-34 age group against the EU average of 1.5 and Germany’s 2.1, ndr) which has already seen an ad hoc relief arrive (the tax relief of up to 7,500 euros envisaged by the latest Dl Pnrr) and will soon be able to count on simplifications and specific agreements with the manufacturing world.

Scholarships for 726 million

Let’s go back to the 18,770 doctoral scholarships that will be banned for the next academic year, 2023-2024, by two decrees signed by Minister Anna Maria Bernini, which our newspaper is able to anticipate. The total investment exceeds 726 million euros (partly from the Pnrr). Most (13,292 grants) will be allocated to innovative doctorates with companies. In order to ensure highly qualified and specialized professionalism to the productive realities. Another 2,539 scholarships are intended for the areas covered by the Pnrr, the so-called “generic”; 2,140 are for the Public Administration, 410 are for programs dedicated to digital and environmental transitions (other “core” areas of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan), the remaining 389 are intended for research for cultural heritage.

Allocation of 60 thousand euros each

Turning to the amount of research grants, digital and green transitions, Pnrr research, public administration and cultural heritage, will each be able to count on an allocation of 60 thousand euros. For innovative doctorates, the total investment is 30,000 euros in co-financing with private companies. The resources will be allocated to legally recognized state and non-state universities and to special system university institutes. Compared to the previous call, the number of universities and institutes that will be able to activate doctorates will rise to 99 for 2023-2024, thanks to the accreditation of the Southern High School. To access the funds, the activities must be started by 30 December. And any unassigned scholarships can be used for the next cycle, in the 2024-2025 academic year.

On research doctorates, as mentioned, the challenge has just begun: out of the 5,000 innovative doctorates with companies financed in recent months (relating to the 2022/23 academic year), only 1,709 scholarships have been awarded (of which 491 in Southern Italy). . And this is why, in thinking about 2023/24, Bernini has decided to accompany its launch with a double move.

Contribution exemptions for companies

The first encourages companies to bet on highly specialized personnel. In fact, with the Pnrr decree approved in mid-February, a tax exemption was introduced in favor of companies that finance the activation of an innovative doctorate and that hire on a permanent basis – and with no age limit – personnel holding the title of doctor of research trained with Pnrr scholarships or researchers. This means that for companies that co-finance innovative doctoral scholarships at 50%, there is a tax relief in relation to permanent contracts. The exemption will be applied for 24 months starting from 1 January 2024 and until 31 December 2026 up to a maximum limit of 7,500 euros per recruitment, with a ceiling of two positions that can be activated for each funded doctorate. The “when” and “how” will be defined by a decree from the Mur, to be agreed with Lavoro and Mef, in the coming weeks.