Unlimited holidays? They are good for companies on the stock exchange

MILANO – The recipe for improving the stock market performance of companies can sometimes take unexpected paths. Among the most unpublished is the one highlighted by a survey conducted by Markets Live Pulse, quoted by Bloombergaccording to which companies that have granted unlimited vacations to their employees, for investors, will perform better than the average of the benchmark S&P 500.

The question is a must: in what sense unlimited holidays? Here comes the first surprise, because several companies in the United States have long adopted this policy for top positions. Not small newborn startups but also large financial giants. Among these also Goldman Sachs, which last year announced the possibility, for more senior figures, to take an unlimited number of vacation days. One way, among many, to combat the drain of talent that afflicts the big US investment banks, often grappling with out-of-control work rhythms.

In reality, the measure has also met with approval on the other side of the country. In Silicon Valley companies like Netflix, Microsoft o Adobe they are experimenting with solutions of this type and overall, reports Bloomberg, the policy of unlimited holidays (not for everyone) would be embraced by about 8% of US companies.

It must be said that the United States moves at the antipode in this respect to countries such as Italy, where national bargaining – for those who can take advantage of it – usually ensures at least 20 days of vacation a year, which for many are often even moreover. In the United States, the practice of long summer holidays is much less widespread and on average – he underlines Bloomberg – in the US private sector, employees take 11 days of vacation a year.

Yet the same Market Live Pulse survey reveals an unexpected detail. Intriguing as it may be, the unlimited vacation policy is not at the top of the respondents’ wish list, but it occupies 18% of the preferences. In first place, with 40% of respondents indicating it as the most attractive element, is the short 4-day week.

