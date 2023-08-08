Unlocking Growth with the ‘Digital Code’: Hangzhou Yuhang’s Path to Double-digit Growth

Xinhua News Agency: Hangzhou Yuhang Achieves “Double-digit Growth” with Digital Code

Beijing, August 7th – The “Xinhua Daily Telegraph” recently published a report titled “Standing on the New Frontier and Reinventing Advantages–The ‘Digital Code’ for Hangzhou Yuhang to Achieve ‘Double-digit Growth'” which explores the success of Yuhang District in Hangzhou City.

Yuhang District, known as the demonstration site of China‘s 5,000-year civilization, has been able to achieve remarkable growth in the digital economy sector. In the first half of the year, Yuhang District recorded a regional GDP of 145.611 billion yuan, representing a year-on-year increase of 10.8%. The digital economy accounted for more than 60% of the region’s GDP, making it the leading contributor among Zhejiang’s counties.

The success of Yuhang District can be attributed to its focus on developing and attracting leading companies in the digital economy. With headquarters of Alibaba Group, ByteDance, Kuaishou, Cainiao Network, and other major enterprises located in the district, Yuhang has become a gathering place for innovation and entrepreneurship in the digital economy. The added value of the core industries in the digital economy makes up about one-third of Hangzhou City’s total and one-fifth of Zhejiang Province’s total.

The district has also created a favorable environment for startups to thrive. Yuhang has attracted numerous small and medium-sized companies with its complete industrial ecosystem. By providing support and opportunities for growth, Yuhang has become an attractive destination for startups. The local government’s commitment to supporting businesses has created a tacit understanding between them and the enterprises, ensuring their growth and success.

Yuhang District has also taken several measures to stimulate growth in the digital economy. The district launched the “Golden 68” industrial policy to promote progress and improvement in quality. It has also addressed concerns and pain points of talents by launching joint property rights projects to provide better housing and access to educational and medical resources.

Furthermore, Yuhang District is committed to becoming an innovation-driven district. With increased investment in research and development, the district aims to attract top talents and create a strong innovation ecosystem. By 2025, Yuhang District plans to introduce 100 top talents, 1,000 leading talents, and reserve a total of 200,000 talents.

Looking ahead, Yuhang District aims to further iterate the digital economy in frontier and hard-core fields. With the development of the intelligent computing platform and the Zhijiang Laboratory, Yuhang is set to become a key player in the digital economy revolution.

Yuhang District’s success in achieving “double-digit growth” can serve as a model for other regions aiming to develop their digital economies. With a strong focus on innovation, the district has transformed itself into a thriving hub for the digital economy and is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

