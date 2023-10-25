Unlocking the Legendary Charm of Zhangyuan: Shanghai’s First Garden on the Sea

Entering the Century-Old Zhangyuan: Unlocking the Legendary Charm of “The First Garden on the Sea” | Shanghai Takes the Lead in Urban Renewal

Shanghai, China – In the face of rapid urban development, preserving historical buildings and optimizing urban functions have become significant challenges for urban renewal projects. However, Shanghai has taken the lead in addressing these issues by transforming the century-old Zhangyuan into an architectural landmark that seamlessly combines Chinese and Western elements.

Zhangyuan, the first public space in modern China, has a rich historical and cultural significance. It was once the cultural and artistic center of Shanghai, transcending the boundaries between Chinese and Western cultures. It housed many “Shanghai firsts,” including the first public garden, the first electric light, the first bicycle, the first outdoor photo studio, and even the first Chinese movie. Moreover, Zhangyuan was a venue for influential public lectures by revolutionary patriots such as Sun Yat-sen and Huang Xing.

Now, after extensive restoration, Zhangyuan has regained its former glory and become more prosperous than ever. It boasts over 40 century-old Shikumen lane buildings, representing 20 different architectural styles. This makes it the largest and most complete Shikumen building complex in Shanghai. The newly unveiled Zhang Garden is now a “first urban public space,” offering citizens an ideal location to work, relax, consume, entertain, and experience a better life.

As part of the urban renewal project, Shanghai Jing’an Real Estate Group has invested in Zhangyuan’s restoration and development. Its subsidiary, Shanghai Jing’an Urban Renewal Construction Development Co., Ltd., has led the construction effort, while operational and management responsibilities have been entrusted to Shanghai Yiye Commercial Management Co., Ltd., a joint venture between Swire Properties and Shanghai Jing’an Real Estate Group.

The Zhangyuan West District, situated between Taixing Road and Maoming North Road, covers about 35% of the entire Zhangyuan above-ground volume. It includes 16 historical buildings divided into eight groups: Deqing Lane, Rongkang Lane, Zhenxing Lane, Xiudeli, Fululi, and three garden-style houses. This new commercial community aims to provide a high-end gathering place for both local and international brands, with unique concept stores, China‘s first stores, and limited-time specialty stores.

By integrating cross-border culture and art, the Zhangyuan West District offers an experiential consumption destination. It combines elements of fine dining, immersive brand exhibitions and activities, and contemporary art, creating a fashion-forward and culturally rich environment. It serves as a testament to the successful integration of historical block protection and urban organic renewal, providing valuable inspiration for similar projects worldwide.

To celebrate this achievement, senior executives from Shanghai Jing’an Real Estate Group and Swire Properties will join the viewpoint enterprise class. They will participate in a sharing session and engage in discussions with middle and senior management from commercial and brand companies across the country. The event, titled “Entering Shanghai Zhangyuan – Project Tasting and Senior Internal Sharing Session,” will take place on November 3rd, offering valuable insights into the preservation and renewal of historical buildings within urban landscapes.

Shanghai Zhangyuan serves as a model for preserving historical buildings while embracing future urban functions. Its successful revitalization sets a new paradigm for urban renewal in Shanghai and beyond. With its unique blend of history, culture, and commerce, Zhangyuan is now a must-visit destination that epitomizes the spirit of “Shanghai shopping” and “Shanghai culture.” It stands as a testament to the timeless allure of urban renewal and the preservation of historical heritage.