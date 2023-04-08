From the point of view of the sustainability expert Petra Süptitz from the Nuremberg consumer research company GfK, this is one reason for the difficulties of the unpackaged shops. “We are all stressed and have a lot to do. Shopping is something that has to be done quickly.” In addition, many people are currently shopping very price-consciously, says Süptitz. Sustainable products are still important to them. “But they no longer buy them in specialist shops, but in discounters or as private labels.”

Also read: These are the price drivers in German supermarkets

Marie Delaperrière, who had to close her unpackaged shop in Kiel because of the gradual decline in customers since Corona at the end of 2022, also sees psychological reasons: “People have the association, this is a nice little shop, it must be expensive.”