Unrenovated real estate: What you should consider when investing

Some properties require more work. But this could pay off. Getty Images/ Ralf Geithe

Unrenovated properties are currently cheap – not least because of the planned EU building directive. So is it worth investing in? Business Insider has with the experts Moritz Kraneis, managing partner of the housing company Deutsche Zinshaus GmbH and Sebastian Eraghi, COO at real estate agent Neho gesprochen. They told us what you should look out for when buying property in need of renovation and what profit you can expect if you then sell it again.

Die energy efficiency class already has a significant impact on real estate prices. For example, an analysis by von Poll Immobilien in the first quarter of this year found that property prices in seven of Germany’s eight largest cities with a low energy rating fell more than prices for residential properties with a higher energy rating.

In addition, the European Parliament and the Council are currently discussing a law that would oblige property owners to refurbish their buildings in terms of energy efficiency. According to the Haus und Grund owners’ association, this would have an impact on around a third of residential real estate in Germany. In the case of older buildings, costs in the six-figure range can therefore be expected.