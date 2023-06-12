Home » Unrenovated real estate: What you should consider when investing
Business

Unrenovated real estate: What you should consider when investing

by admin
Unrenovated real estate: What you should consider when investing

Some properties require more work. But this could pay off.
Getty Images/ Ralf Geithe

Unrenovated properties are currently cheap – not least because of the planned EU building directive. So is it worth investing in?

Business Insider has with the experts Moritz Kraneis, managing partner of the housing company Deutsche Zinshaus GmbH and Sebastian Eraghi, COO at real estate agent Neho gesprochen.

They told us what you should look out for when buying property in need of renovation and what profit you can expect if you then sell it again.

Die energy efficiency class already has a significant impact on real estate prices. For example, an analysis by von Poll Immobilien in the first quarter of this year found that property prices in seven of Germany’s eight largest cities with a low energy rating fell more than prices for residential properties with a higher energy rating.

In addition, the European Parliament and the Council are currently discussing a law that would oblige property owners to refurbish their buildings in terms of energy efficiency. According to the Haus und Grund owners’ association, this would have an impact on around a third of residential real estate in Germany. In the case of older buildings, costs in the six-figure range can therefore be expected.

See also  US: Durable goods orders accelerate the pace, + 1.9% in June. Better than expected

You may also like

World Bank: US Fed rate hikes weigh on...

Farewell to Berlusconi: from Mfe to Mondadori, the...

Completion of CS takeover – Credit Suisse is...

EU labor ministers, new rules for riders

Rail infrastructure A lot of fresh money alone...

Machinery: innovations for processing granules, powders and bulk...

Xi’an’s CPI drops slightly month-on-month in May –...

Silvio Berlusconi’s death leaves questions about his successors...

Bolaffi, the great numismatic auction

Resolution 17 of 06/05/2023 – Participation in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy