Today, for a system integrator, finding the professionals with the necessary skills is almost more difficult than winning orders. Moreover, a recent estimate of the need for workers in the digital sector exceeds the threshold of 400,000 and STEM graduates leaving universities do not keep pace with these numbers. Massimiliano Cipolletta knows something about it, who is the managing director of the Scai group, 1,400 people and 115 million euros in turnover, with constant growth of 4-5% in the last 5 years. «Our company has on average between 150 and 200 open positions a year», says the manager who, after following the path «of collaboration with the training system», as well as «strengthening skills through internal academies», it also participates in an international program in which 6,000 refugees have already taken part and which has been awarded the UNHCR Welcome prize. Working for Refugee Integration.

The Powercoders program

The program is called Powercoders and has as its objective the training and job placement of refugees in the IT world. «From this year it has also been open to neets, to young people who do not study, do not work and do not follow training courses, on which Italy slips to the last places in international comparisons, due to the criticality of the phenomenon – interprets Cipolletta -. Our role in the program was born from the combination of needs related to our business and the desire to participate in social life. After having participated in the first two editions, dedicated to refugees, we are now also participating in the last one which is dedicated both to refugees and to another fragile category such as that of the NEETs. The numbers in the programme, if observed from an industrial point of view, are not large, but their value does not lie in quantity, but in what they express from a social point of view».

80% of those who participate find work

Each of the different classes that followed saw the participation of over 30 students from Afghanistan, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Syria, Ukraine, Liberia, Cameroon, India, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Bhutan, Belarus, with an average age between 21 and 40 years old and a fairly high level of schooling. In selections, the ratio between those who enter and those who apply is one to 15, one to 20, but then once the classes start, 80% of the participants enter the job market. «In our case, from the first class that we supported, we took 8 interns and placed half of them in the company with both professional, cultural and social paths. From the next class, we have set ourselves the goal of including 20% ​​of the participants in the company», continues Cipolletta.

Integration and inclusion

However, the integration of people begins long before their arrival in the company, right from the moment of training, which takes place in extended classes that last 13 weeks in which programming courses are held (Web Design, Advanced JavaScript, Java, Testing, DevOps) , appointments and workshops with teachers and job coaches, 360-degree accompaniment and support to ensure that job placement can also be a lever on a social and personal level. The message for the company, even internally, in fact reaches the frontier themes of inclusion of which the Powercoders program, in which the Scai group participates together with 107 other realities, is a concrete testimony. Also in line with the path of the Scai group which was born in Turin in 1973 and is characterized by a development characterized by important growth cycles, both of an organic nature and through acquisitions, which has recorded a strong acceleration over the last few years. In this growth, also due to the particular type of business, «people have always been at the center – underlines Cipolletta -: they are the primary resources for the Scai group which for this very reason encourages and promotes policies of attraction, engagement and growth» .