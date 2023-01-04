Listen to the audio version of the article

67% of the funds intended for shipping from the Complementary Fund, for the renewal of the fleet in a green key, has not been assigned. The reason for this flop is the fact that the constraints envisaged for access to resources are such as to effectively exclude many shipping companies which, on the other hand, would be potentially interested.

This was underlined by Confitarma which, also, “expresses its appreciation for the positive conclusion of the process of assigning the resources allocated through the Complementary Fund for the renewal and refitting of the merchant fleet”.

Thanks to the work, “primarily by the competent general management – underlines a note from the association – the first phase of implementation of this complicated incentive was completed, which required in-depth discussions with the European Commission to overcome many of the rigidities linked to the first application of the new European guidelines on the subject”.

Only 33% of funds used

Unfortunately, «from the analysis of the data relating to the allocation of the allocated resources, it emerges that 67% of the funds, over 330 million euros, have not been allocated. Going into the details of the data provided by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, it appears that, of the appropriations dedicated to the refitting of ships, over 75% has not been committed while, as regards the construction of new ships, this share drops to 55% ».

Confitarma believes that “these results should not be attributed to a lack of interest of the shipowners in this incentive system but, rather, to some constraints envisaged for access which, as we have repeatedly pointed out, have excluded an important share of the fleet operated by the national armament”.