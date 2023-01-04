Home Business Unused 67% of the funds for the renewal of the Italian fleet
Business

Unused 67% of the funds for the renewal of the Italian fleet

by admin
Unused 67% of the funds for the renewal of the Italian fleet

67% of the funds intended for shipping from the Complementary Fund, for the renewal of the fleet in a green key, has not been assigned. The reason for this flop is the fact that the constraints envisaged for access to resources are such as to effectively exclude many shipping companies which, on the other hand, would be potentially interested.

This was underlined by Confitarma which, also, “expresses its appreciation for the positive conclusion of the process of assigning the resources allocated through the Complementary Fund for the renewal and refitting of the merchant fleet”.

Thanks to the work, “primarily by the competent general management – underlines a note from the association – the first phase of implementation of this complicated incentive was completed, which required in-depth discussions with the European Commission to overcome many of the rigidities linked to the first application of the new European guidelines on the subject”.

Only 33% of funds used

Unfortunately, «from the analysis of the data relating to the allocation of the allocated resources, it emerges that 67% of the funds, over 330 million euros, have not been allocated. Going into the details of the data provided by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, it appears that, of the appropriations dedicated to the refitting of ships, over 75% has not been committed while, as regards the construction of new ships, this share drops to 55% ».

Confitarma believes that “these results should not be attributed to a lack of interest of the shipowners in this incentive system but, rather, to some constraints envisaged for access which, as we have repeatedly pointed out, have excluded an important share of the fleet operated by the national armament”.

You may also like

Bmw, everything changes on board: Android arrives with...

Salesforce: cuts 10% of staff, stock up 3%...

15999 yuan! RTX 4050/60/70/80/90 mobile version products come...

Gas closes at 64 euro/MWh at the TTF,...

Stellantis: Partners with Archer to produce electric aircraft...

Closing丨Shanghai index recorded a comprehensive strengthening of the...

Here comes the Dashcam that monitors the car...

Ces, Stellantis allied with Archer on air taxis....

Climate neutrality, only one out of five Italian...

The performance ranking battle of public offerings has...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy