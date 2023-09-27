Unveiling the Technological Power: The World’s First Digital Ignition Ceremony at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou

Title: Technological Wonders Unveiled at the Opening Ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou

Subtitle: The world‘s first digital ignition ceremony captivates global audience, showcasing the “technological power” of the Asian Games

Hangzhou, China – The grand opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou left spectators in awe as it showcased an array of groundbreaking technological advancements. The highlight of the ceremony was the world‘s first digital lighting ceremony, which saw hundreds of millions of digital torchbearers gather along the Qiantang River to form a “digital man” that rode the waves and ignited the main torch tower with the sixth torchbearer.

The digital ignition ceremony symbolized the spirit of the Asian Games, where “intelligence” is one of the hosting concepts. From organizing games to participating and watching, technology played a vital role in enhancing the overall experience of the Asian Games.

One of the standout features of the opening ceremony was the participation of over 100 million digital torchbearers worldwide. Through the “Passing on the Torch” online torch relay event, Alipay, in collaboration with various technologies such as self-developed interactive engine Galacean, AI digital humans, cloud services, and blockchain, enabled everyone to participate in the torch relay and lighting ceremony. Each digital torchbearer received a unique digital lighting certificate as a memento.

Another remarkable feat of the Asian Games was the adoption of zero-carbon methanol as the fuel for the torch tower. Developed by Geely Holding Group, this new material has the ability to absorb 1.375 tons of carbon dioxide for every ton produced, making it a leading method in carbon resource utilization.

To provide viewers with an unmatched audio-visual experience, Danghong Technology introduced “8K AVS3+dual Vivid” ultra-high definition technology, a first in the history of Asian Games broadcasting. With a resolution 16 times that of 1080P, the 8K technology brought breathtaking visuals to the audience, complemented by the immersive sound experience offered by the Dual Vivid three-dimensional sound standard.

The Asian Games also revolutionized the way spectators engage with the event through various digital innovations. The “Smart Asian Games One-stop” applet, accessible through Alipay, provided a comprehensive platform for users to access services such as ticket purchases, itinerary planning, travel arrangements, dining options, and more.

The incorporation of optical interaction technology allowed the public to experience the wonders of “black technology” at several locations, enabling data transmission through visible light. By simply using an Asian Games mascot pendant and interacting with vending machines equipped with optical chips, users could complete purchases seamlessly using digital encryption keys.

Hangzhou also embraced the concept of “digital smell” with the introduction of digital scent playback devices. As viewers watched promotional videos of Hangzhou, scents of sweet-scented osmanthus, seafood, and Dongpo meat were released, creating a multisensory experience for domestic and foreign guests.

Digital technology played a crucial role in ensuring the smooth running of the Asian Games. The “Hangzhou Asian Games” App provided more than 40 services across various sectors, including event results, media support, Asian Games Village amenities, and electronic identity registration cards.

Further digital innovations were employed by Hazhi Robots, which deployed multilingual auxiliary robots to provide services to media reporters from around the world. These advanced robots offered knowledge graphs, voice interaction, image recognition, and other features, simplifying tasks such as food delivery.

Additionally, Xunyan Technology‘s “Hangzhou Asian Games UAV Urban Air Transport” project played a critical role in emergency medical service transportation. Equipped with drones loaded with first-aid equipment, the system facilitated real-time communication and materials delivery during emergencies, ensuring prompt on-site assistance.

The successful integration of technology throughout the Asian Games highlights China‘s commitment to showcasing the nation’s technological prowess while enhancing the overall experience for participants and spectators alike. As the competitions unfold, the “running games on the palm of a mobile phone” concept becomes a reality, setting a new benchmark for future sporting events.

The 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou truly brings together sportsmanship, cultural exchange, and technological innovation, creating an unparalleled spectacle that captivates both the local and global audience.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

