Up to 17 billion euros: Aldi, Lidl and Co are worth that much.

Brand Finance consultancy provides its annual ranking of retail brands worldwide. In a German comparison, Lidl beats Aldi Süd and comes first, reports the “food newspaper“

With a brand value of 17.1 billion euros, Lidl comes in twelfth place worldwide.

According to the report, the reason for the success of Aldi and Lidl is the foreign expansion strategy.

The annual brand value ranking by the consulting firm Brand Finance has a new supermarket winner in Germany. Lidl beats Aldi and becomes the German retail leader reports the “Lebensmittelzeitung” (“LZ”).

For the success of the brands played in Ranking von Brand Finance different factors such as product quality, investments, sustainability, customer satisfaction and loyalty play a role. The German winner, Lidl, came in twelfth place worldwide with a brand value of 17.7 billion US dollars (17.1 billion euros).

According to the ranking, Aldi Süd came in 17th place with a value of 13.1 billion dollars (12 billion euros). Aldi Nord, sixth in Germany and 53rd place worldwide, has a value of 4.5 billion according to the brand analysis dollars (4.1 billion euros).

Retail brands in Germany – the top 10

Ranking: GermanyRanking: worldwideBrandBrand value in billion euros112Lidl17217Aldi Süd13323Rewe10432Edeka8548Kaufland5653Aldi Nord4755Rossmann4857dm4961Metro21094Netto2Source: „LZ“

For the first time, the consulting company analyzed Aldi Süd and Aldi Nord as two separate brands, which ultimately had no impact on first and second place. Brand Finance attributed the high brand values ​​of Aldi and Lidl to the foreign expansion strategy. Lidl is present in 31 foreign markets. Aldi Süd and Aldi Nord, on the other hand, in eleven and seven countries respectively.

