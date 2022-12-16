Up to 1TB!Micron unveils consumer-grade 2550 NVMe SSD with big speed boost

Recently, Micron launched a consumer-grade 2550 NVMe SSD with a 232-layer NAND design and based on the PCIe Gen4 architecture, which is currently available to global PC OEMs.It is expected to be used in mainstream notebooks and desktops, and can improve data access efficiency while reducing device power consumption.

The SSD has three specifications of 22 x 80mm, 22 x 42mm and 22 x 30mm.The capacity offers three options of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

According to Micron, the PCMark 10 benchmark test results of the consumer-grade 2550 NVMe SSD,Compared with similar competing products, the file transfer speed has increased by 112%, the execution speed of office productivity applications has increased by about 67%, the speed of loading large games has increased by 57%, and the speed of executing content creation applications has increased by 78%.

In addition, it has a continuous read performance of up to 5GB/s and a continuous write performance of up to 4GB/s. Compared with the previous generation of products, the sequential read performance and continuous write performance have been improved by 43% and 33% respectively.

Micron optimizes the start/stop automatic energy-saving state, adopts advanced process node design in the controller, and uses host memory buffer technology to remove DRAM to save power consumption, so that the SSD can achieve a battery sleep power of less than 2.5mW power consumption, and idle power consumption below 150mW, while dynamic power consumption is controlled below 5.5W.