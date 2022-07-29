Image source: Photo by Liu Guomei of Daily Economic News (data map)

Today, Agricultural Bank of China (SH601288, stock price 2.86 yuan, market value 1,001 billion yuan) released on its official website about the Dalian Municipal Finance Bureau’s issuance of 2022 Dalian Local Government Refinancing General Bonds (Phase III)Issue July 28announcement.

The announcement said,On July 29, August 1, and August 2, 2022, the Agricultural Bank of China plans to sell the “2022 Dalian Local Government Refinancing General Bonds (Third Phase)” issued by the Dalian Municipal Bureau of Finance. The bond abbreviation is “22 Dalian”. Bond 17″, the bond code is “2271529”.

22 Dalian Bond 17 (2271529) is a 5-year fixed-rate bond, with annual interest payment, and the Agricultural Bank of China‘s issuance quota does not exceed 40 million yuan. The tender date for this issue of bonds is July 28, 2022, and the distribution dates are July 29, August 1, and August 2.Payment due date is August 3rd, the listing date is August 5. The value date of this bond is August 3, 2022, the first interest payment date is August 3, 2023, and the redemption date is August 3, 2027. If the redemption date falls on a holiday, the payment date will be postponed. The coupon rate of this bond will be determined by bidding on July 28, 2022, and our bank will make an announcement on that day.

The coupon rate is the yield to maturity determined by public bidding when the bond is first issued, and the coupon rate of the bond is calculated accordingly.

All the funds raised from the issuance of bonds will be used to repay the principal of the due local government bonds, and the bond funds will be used for the construction of urban water supply projects.

This bond is issued and managed by Dalian Municipal Bureau of Finance. Agricultural Bank of China provides agency sales services for the issuance and subscription of this bond. Agricultural Bank of China does not undertake the responsibility for investment, redemption and risk management of the bond.

Agricultural Bank of China Bond Market Treasure products do not guarantee principal and income, and investors may suffer losses due to market changes. Bond Market Treasure products should not be regarded as general savings deposit products or their substitutes. Any coupon rate, yield to maturity or similar expressions do not represent the actual income ultimately obtained by investors, nor constitute any commitment or guarantee by Agricultural Bank of China for the income of Bond Market Treasure products. Bond prices will fluctuate due to various reasons such as policies and economics. If investors sell related bonds during the bond holding period, the selling price may be lower than the purchase price, which may lead to the risk of reduced income or even loss of principal. .

Customers in Dalian City will subscribe for the newly issued bonds on July 29, August 1, and August 2 through the branches of Agricultural Bank of China, online banking, mobile banking and other channels. The business processing time is 10:00 am on working days. Until 16:30 pm, the minimum subscription unit is one (corresponding to the bond face value of 100 yuan), and the number of subscriptions is increased by integer multiples. There is no subscription upper limit, first-come first-served, while stocks last!

In order to protect the rights and interests of investors, CCDC provides account review and inquiry services. Investors can call CCDC’s balance review inquiry phone from the date of bond listing, and enter the bond custody account according to the voice prompt to check the bond balance information.

Source of cover image: Photo by Liu Guomei of Daily Economic News



