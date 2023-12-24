up to date! Dong Yuhui’s personal studio was established. Sun Dongxu spoke out for the first time after leaving office: I am still in Oriental Screening! _ Oriental Fortune Network

Dong Yuhui Establishes New Personal Studio; Sun Dongxu Resigns as Non-Executive Director

Dong Yuhui, the co-founder of English-language training company New Oriental Education & Technology Group, is making headlines once again with the establishment of his new personal studio. According to QiChacha APP, Youhui Peer (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. has been established with Dong Yuhui as the legal representative and a registered capital of 10 million yuan. The company’s business scope includes fresh meat retail, online cultural management, and performance agency.

What’s interesting is that the company’s registered address is in the same building as Oriental Selection’s affiliated company, Oriental Selection (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. Previously, it was announced that Dong Yuhui would set up a personal studio and the profits generated by the studio would be included in Oriental Selection.

In related news, Sun Dongxu, a non-executive director of Oriental Selection, has resigned from his position. The announcement was made on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, citing poor management of the company’s brand and reputation in light of recent public opinion turmoil. The board of directors believes that Sun Dongxu’s resignation will better safeguard the interests of the company’s shareholders.

According to the latest list of directors disclosed by Oriental Selection, Yu Minhong is the chairman and executive director of the company’s board of directors. The other executive director is Yin Qiang, and Sun Chang is a non-executive director.

In response to his resignation, Sun Dongxu updated a video late at night on December 22, expressing his well wishes for the Winter Solstice and stating that he is still involved in the Oriental Selection process.

These latest developments have stirred up curiosity and speculation in the business world, with many eagerly awaiting further details to emerge.

Please note that the original content and quotes in this article are sourced from the Securities Times and do not constitute investment advice. Readers are advised to operate accordingly at their own risk.

Share this: Facebook

X

