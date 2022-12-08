Up2You, greentech startup and certified B Corp, has completed a 3.5 million euro Seed investment round led by Azimut and also subscribed by CDP Venture Capital, through the Energy Tech sector of the Corporate Partners I Fund, the Azimut Digitech Fund under Advisory of GELLIFY and Tecno.

The collection process also saw the participation of a business angel club deal, including Flavio Pok, founder of IFF Italian Fresh Food.

These new capitals, reads a note, will allow Up2You to further accelerate the growth process through investments in technology, in order to make the solutions offered increasingly complete and immediate, the launch of new strategic partnerships and consolidation as a point of scientific reference for environmental sustainability.

Among the lead investors of the round is Azimut, which with this operation confirms its role in supporting innovative entrepreneurial projects. Role carried out on several levels with the various activities promoted by the Group on private markets, and attention to increasingly sustainable practices and in line with ESG principles to create a positive impact on the environment and society.