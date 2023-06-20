Home » Upb: 1.2 million families will receive the Inclusion Allowance
Upb: 1.2 million families will receive the Inclusion Allowance

Upb: 1.2 million families will receive the Inclusion Allowance

Approximately 1.2 million Italian households are affected by the introduction of the Inclusion Allowance (Adi), which replaces the Citizenship Income (Rdc). However, 400,000 of these households (33.6%) do not include protected subjects and are excluded from the ADI. According to the Upb’s simulations, families with disabilities are the ones who benefit most from the reform, with an average increase of 64 euros per month.

Of the remaining 790,000 households with protected subjects, around 97,000 (12%) do not fall under the new system due to economic constraints. In total, the beneficiaries of the ADI would be approximately 740,000, of which 690,000 already admitted to the RDC and 50,000 new members thanks to the modification of the residence requirement.

