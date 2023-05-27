Upb, the flat tax is not sustainable for public finances

Word of the Parliamentary Budget Office that enters with a straight leg on the flat tax, the workhorse of the League during the electoral campaign. In the Statement to the House Finance Committee, the PBO experts explain that “the margins for recovering resources through the recomposition of the levy are limited”. Furthermore, recourse to debt would be “inappropriate due to the negative consequences on public finances and their sustainability”.

Finally, the Upb recalls that the resources set aside in the Fund for the reduction of the tax burden “have already been used” and the margins that emerged with the Def 2023 refer only to 2024. But above all “they do not represent a permanent source of coverage“. Analysts then also dismantle the theorem of the return of collections linked to the flat tax which, in the League’s view, triggers the “self-financing” of the flat tax.

In the Upb’s view, the higher revenues linked to tax compliance and the fight against tax evasion “can only be used after three years, after the certification envisaged for funding the Fund”. The option on the table to finance the flat tax would therefore remain the cut in public spending which, also in light of the needs associated with ageing, “would require a redefinition of the level of services and the audience of beneficiaries”.

It is essential to be cautious

The Upb’s analysis invites politicians to be cautious in expanding the number of flat tax beneficiaries. and to the administration the adaptation to the new institutions, on the other, exposes to the risk that a partial application of the foreseen interventionsi makes the system even more fragmented than the current one and more critical from the point of view of fairness and efficiency” the experts continue in the context of the observations on the tax delegation.

No to new special regimes

In particular for the Upb ” appear particularly problematic: the expansion and introduction of new special regimes, as in the case of agricultural income and the incremental flat tax for employee income; the further compression of the scope of the progressivity of the personal income tax, as in the case of the application of the dry coupon also to the leases of properties used for purposes other than residential; the absence of indications on a possible future homogenization of the different tax rates or their coordination”, underlines Upb.

There is a risk of worsening public finances

But, for the Upb, the central problem remains the state budget. “Even if the reduction in revenue were to be spread over several years with a gradual transition towards the fully operational system, the current state of public finances and the high public debt impose the need to find adequate compensation in other forms of collection, in the fight against tax evasion or through a reduction in expenditure which, however, appears problematic in the light of both the compression that occurred in the years that preceded the recent health and inflationary crises, and the increase in costs linked to ‘aging of the population that await us in perspective”, observes the Upb. As if to say that between saying and doing there is the sea.