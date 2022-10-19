ROMA – Without public aid, the impact of inflation on poor households would have been 88% higher. That is 10.9% instead of 1.3%. TheParliamentary Budget Office (Upb) which analyzes the distributional effects of the increase in prices and the measures put in place by the Draghi government between June 2021 and September 2022. In total, in the two-year period, 62.8 billion was disbursed against increases, of which 27 billion for the benefit of families.

