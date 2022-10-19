Home Business Upb, the government’s anti-crisis aid has favored the poorest families: “Inflation impact reduced by 88%”
Business

Upb, the government’s anti-crisis aid has favored the poorest families: “Inflation impact reduced by 88%”

by admin
Upb, the government’s anti-crisis aid has favored the poorest families: “Inflation impact reduced by 88%”

ROMA – Without public aid, the impact of inflation on poor households would have been 88% higher. That is 10.9% instead of 1.3%. TheParliamentary Budget Office (Upb) which analyzes the distributional effects of the increase in prices and the measures put in place by the Draghi government between June 2021 and September 2022. In total, in the two-year period, 62.8 billion was disbursed against increases, of which 27 billion for the benefit of families.

L’Upb

See also  No new fuel vehicles will be launched in China after 2030!Honda launches the first two models of a new pure electric brand to be launched next spring | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Like Coca-Cola’s historic New Coke flop. Mr. Big...

Apple officially unveils the new 10th-generation iPad series...

BYD’s prosperous age: siphoning a new force in...

Fugnoli (Kairos): US and China signs of strength,...

Hong Kong Stocks Afternoon Review | Hang Seng...

Consumption in September was good but many unknowns...

The mother sold the car and the daughter...

Bills, modified contracts and threat of secondments: the...

Hong Kong stocks pared yesterday’s gains: Tech stocks...

Spectrum Markets updates the record of certificates traded...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy