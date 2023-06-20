Upb, with the cut to the basic income “beneficiaries almost halved”

ROMA – Concentrate “more decisively” the new measures to contain inflation “on families most in needin order to accentuate its character redistributivo“. It is the wish of theParliamentary Budget Office contained in the Report on Fiscal Policies. In fact, the Upb notes that in 2022, thanks to the measures put in place, the impact of inflation – largely energy – on households was “basically progressive” for the benefit of less wealthy families, while in 2023 the increase in the prices of non-energy goods and the recomposition of the mix of compensatory policies produced “weakly regressive overall effects”therefore with a greater impact of inflation on less wealthy households.

Tridico (Inps) criticizes the reform of the Citizenship Income: “With Adi and Sfl the measure becomes rigid and discriminatory” by the Economics editorial staff 18 May 2023

Those excluded from the inclusion check

Gods almost 1.2 million households beneficiaries of basic income, approx 400.000 (33.6%) are excluded from the inclusion allowance because inside them there are no protected subjects. Of the remaining approximately 790,000 nuclei in which protected entities are present, approximately 97.000 (just over 12%) would still result excluded from the use of the Adi due to economic constraints. Overall, therefore, the beneficiaries of the Adi would be around 740,000, of which 690,000 already beneficiaries of Rdc and 50,000 new beneficiaries due to the change in the residence constraint. In short, about half of the income.

The advantages for families with disabled people

This is what emerges from the simulations of the Parliamentary Budget Office on new measure to support poverty and work inclusion introduced with the work decree. According to the Upb, families with disabled they are the most benefit from the reform, with an average increase in the benefit of 64 euros per month. The nuclei with minors (non-disabled), who are the ones most affected by modification of the calculation of the basic amount of the PI, for just over half, they increase the overall benefit (+124 euros on average per month) and the remainder receive less checks (33.7%, losing about 140 euros) or receive none at all (13.7%, losing about 194 euros per month ). On average, the benefit is substantially stable (-9 euros on average per month).

Energy saving incentives

The Public Accounts Authority also invites the government to design the next measures “in such a way as to provide the necessary incentives to achieve more ambitious goals than energy saving and that they are accompanied by adequate financial coverage so as not to jeopardize the state of the public finances”. As regards the possibility of a reduction of the tax burden– writes the Upb – the Def refers, among the possible coverages, to a greater one cooperation between the tax authorities and tax payers“. “Overall, they would therefore seem to be conspicuous coverage resources which, after the recent period of recovery, however, it seems difficult to find without affecting the provision of services and the implementation of social policies”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

