China‘s economy has outperformed the most optimistic analysts’ forecasts, but U.S. companies doing business in China remain pessimistic, according to a new report.

China‘s manufacturing and service sector activity has surged as the economy continues to recover after stringent epidemic prevention and control measures were lifted.

Data on Wednesday showed a key gauge of manufacturing hit an 11-year high. China‘s National Bureau of Statistics reported that the official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) climbed to 52.6 last month.

That’s the highest level the gauge has hit since April 2012 and well above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction. The data handily beat the 50.5 forecast in a survey of economists by The Wall Street Journal.

Zhao Qinghe, a senior expert from the Bureau of Statistics, said in an article on the interpretation of the data on Wednesday that the PMI of key industries continued to rise. Zhao Qinghe said that the production and business activity expectation indexes of the 21 industries surveyed “are all in the boom range”, and said that agricultural and sideline food processing, textiles, automobiles and other industries are in the high boom range.

Another independent indicator corroborated signs of an economic rebound.

The Caixin China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), also released on Wednesday, returned to expansionary territory after contracting for six straight months. The indicator primarily measures the performance of smaller manufacturers.

Wang Zhe, a senior economist at Caixin Insight Group, said that the supply and demand of factories has expanded, and the demand comes from overseas and China. Employment has begun to recover, and the supply chain has continued to normalize. The confidence of factory managers has clearly increased.

He said that China‘s economy has entered the post-epidemic recovery era.

Michael Pettis, a Beijing-based economist, said the sharp jump in February after six months of contraction suggested that China‘s previously expected recovery this year may have begun.

But the manufacturing gauge wasn’t the only surprise in Wednesday’s data. The non-manufacturing PMI jumped to a high of 56.3, a level rarely seen in the data in the past decade and higher than economists expected. This indicator of services sector activity provides a rough measure of consumption.

But it remains unclear whether this is a clear sign that Chinese consumers, who have been known to be cautious about spending, are opening their wallets. Pettis told MarketWatch that he expects a temporary recovery in consumption, though “it’s too early to confirm the recovery. Hope to watch the consumption data for another month.”

Analysts at consultancy China Beige Book agreed, saying: “We continue to believe that consumption trends early in the second quarter will be a more reliable indicator of the strength of China‘s consumption recovery in 2023.”

Moreover, the good news has yet to cheer U.S. companies operating in the world‘s second-largest economy. The Chinese government’s extremely strict anti-epidemic policies in the past few years, coupled with heightened political tensions between the United States and China, have led American companies to remain cautious about their prospects in China.

U.S. companies no longer view China as a top investment destination, the American Chamber of Commerce in China said in its annual business climate survey report released on Wednesday.

This is the first time in the report’s history that less than half of the respondents listed China among the top three investment priorities. Half of respondents said they felt less popular than they did a year ago, with U.S. companies in the consumer sector particularly pessimistic.

Colm Rafferty, chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, said that while U.S.-China trade has continued to grow throughout the pandemic, the U.S.-China bilateral relationship has become increasingly complex and difficult for the U.S. business community doing business in China. control.

Hua Ganglin said, “Last year has been particularly challenging for our member companies as they deal with China‘s economic slowdown and epidemic prevention and control measures, and continue to work to ensure compliance with various new regulations related to the United States and China. .”

Others have expressed the same misgivings.

James Zimmerman, a partner in the Beijing office of law firm Perkins Coie, said: “Part of the doubt is that we still cannot conclude that things have returned to normal after the dynamic zeroing restrictions were lifted. Conclusion.” He was not involved in the investigative report by the American Chamber of Commerce in China, but he previously served as the chamber’s chairman.

In addition to bilateral political tensions between the U.S. and China, Gimmerman told MarketWatch that his concerns include over-regulation of the tech industry and the prospect of government austerity.

(This article is translated from MarketWatch)