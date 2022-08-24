DoNews August 23 (Guo Ruiqi) Digitimes reports that TSMC plans to start mass production of 3nm chips later this year for upcoming MacBook models and other products.

“Backend companies are optimistic about demand for the upcoming MacBook chips, which will be manufactured using TSMC’s 3nm process technology, and which, according to industry sources, will be available later this year,” reads the report’s paid preview. Start production.”

However, TSMC is unlikely to generate significant revenue from overall 3nm chip production until at least the first quarter of 2023.

Another market source said that TSMC will start producing 3nm chips for Apple by the end of 2022. Apple’s first 3nm chip could be the M2 Pro chip for Macs, adding that the A17 Bionic chip in next year’s iPhone 15 Pro models will also be a 3nm chip.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman expects the M2 Pro chip to be used in the next-generation 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, as well as to replace the current Intel-based high-end Mac mini. Gurman believes that Apple plans to unveil multiple new Macs at the October event, but it’s not entirely clear if that will include new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models, or if Apple will wait to release its first 3nm-powered MacBook in 2023 Chip Mac.

Both Apple’s M1 series chips and M2 chips use TSMC’s 5nm and its improved process, and the transition to 3nm chips will improve the performance and energy efficiency of Macs and iPhones.