Update: Sunday, July 2 Exchange Rate in Mexico: Dollar, Euro, and Bitcoin

Title: Exchange Rate in Mexico for July 2, 2023 – USD and Euro Strengthened, Bitcoin Slightly Up

Subtitle: The US dollar and euro gained strength, while Bitcoin experienced a slight increase in value.

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Byline: PesoMXN.com

The exchange rate in Mexico for the US dollar on Sunday, July 2, stands at an average of 17.1916 pesos, according to PesoMXN.com. The average purchase rate is 16.7319 pesos, and the selling rate is 17.6513 pesos. This data was updated at 7:00 a.m.

Here is the exchange rate offered by different banking institutions in Mexico:

– The average exchange rate at various banks is 17.1234 pesos per dollar, with a purchase rate at 16.628 pesos and a selling rate at 17.619 pesos.

For credit card transactions, the average price of the dollar is 17.1233 pesos, with a purchase rate at 16.720 pesos and a selling rate at 17.527 pesos.

According to PesoMXN.com’s evaluation of 33 sources, the average exchange rate from the US dollar to the Mexican peso is 17.1916 pesos today. The buying exchange rate stands at 16.7319 pesos, while the selling exchange rate is at 17.6513 pesos (Update as of 7:00 a.m.).

Reviewing the 33 sources, PesoMXN.com records the following:

– The highest buying exchange rate is 17.0600 MXN at Banjercito.

– The lowest buying exchange rate is 15.10000 MXN at Scotiabank.

– The highest selling exchange rate is 19.1000 MXN at Scotiabank.

– The lowest selling exchange rate is 17.17.1000 MXN at Infosel.

Regarding the euro, the average exchange rate in Mexico is 18.7686 pesos. The average buying rate is 18.1551 pesos, and the selling rate is 19.3820 pesos.

In terms of Bitcoin, its value decreased slightly. At the beginning of Sunday, it was quoted at $30,594 (USD) per BTC, compared to $30,370 (USD) yesterday, according to Binance. Bitcoin has seen a 0.5% increase in the last 24 hours, a 0.26% decrease in the last week, and a 13.62% increase in the last month.

