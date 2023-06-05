Home » Updated Opel Corsa: more style and technology The electric reaches 400 km
Updated Opel Corsa: more style and technology The electric reaches 400 km

Updated Opel Corsa: more style and technology The electric reaches 400 km

Mid-career update for the sixth generation of the Opel Corsa, on the market since 2019. The renewed B-segment of the German brand can be recognized by the updated front, characterized by the Opel Vizor font with the characteristic black stripe joining the now available LED headlights also in Intelli-Lux version with 14 elements.

On board comes the new infotainment system based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Cockpit integrated platform. As on the last-generation Opel Astra, the navigation system offers connected services, “Hey Opel” voice recognition (of dubious use) and over-the-air updates. In addition, the display of the 10-inch color touch screen of the navigation and multimedia system and the driver information display have been made even more readable and wireless connection mode for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto arrives. Features include the new high-resolution panoramic camera for reversing, adaptive cruise control, Flank Guard side protection system, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection. Moving on to the engines, the restyling of the Opel Corsa adds the 48 Volt hybrid versions and the 100 and 136 HP engines are equipped with a new dual clutch gearbox. News also for the Opel Corsa Electric, now with increased range. It starts from the 100 kW (136 hp) version with a range of up to 357 kilometers or with 115 kW (156 hp) of power and a maximum range of 402 km. Using a 100 kW quick plug, the battery recharges to 80% of total capacity in just 30 minutes starting from 20%.

