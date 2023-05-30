Updated Platform Opinions and Reviews

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Are you looking for a broker for fare trading online and have you heard of AvaTrade? Are you interested in learning more about the service before opening an account? This article is for you.

With this review I want to analyze the characteristics main and most important of the platform which, in case you don’t know, boasts a long experience in the trading Forex e CFD.

It also offers a competitive service as it has an innovative risk management tool called “AvaProtect”, for those who want to trade in greater safety – but we will deal with this later.

So I’d say let’s start ours right away review.

A few words about AvaTrade

AvaTrade EU Ltd è un regulated broker and, as I told you, it has some experience in the sector since it has been around since 2006.

It owns 5 licenses in 5 different continents, with a large global presence and offices all over the world. We who are in Europe are interested in knowing that AvaTrade is regulated by Central Bank of Ireland and has its registered office in Dublin.

She is also listed Consob of investment firms authorized in other EU countries but without a branch in Italy.

On platforms managed by the broker (because there are more than one) you can trade up to 250 tools between Forex, cryptocurrencies, CFDs on shares, commodities and indices.

Each user, based on his operations and experience, can choose the best type of support for trading and can also take advantage of the customer service available in 14 languages ​​24/5 to receive all the support you need.

They put customer service first because I believe helping people is paramount, and they are always innovating. For example they were the first broker to offer the service of Copy Trading.

Tradable assets

In detail, AvaTrade deals with the following products:

50 currency pairs of the Forex market, from the most famous to the least known, and Vanilla Options as an alternative to traditional trading;

of the Forex market, from the most famous to the least known, and Vanilla Options as an alternative to traditional trading; CFDs on commodities such as copper, silver, gold, oil, natural gas, cocoa, coffee, sugar etc;

such as copper, silver, gold, oil, natural gas, cocoa, coffee, sugar etc; CFDs on more than 100 stocks and 20 indices selected among the most popular ones;

selected among the most popular ones; There are 5 CFDs ETF (Exchange Traded Founds);

(Exchange Traded Founds); CFD su bond US, European and Japanese;

US, European and Japanese; Trading su digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dash, Litecoin, etc.

As for the financial leverage: goes up to 30:1 for most Forex pairs and options, 2:1 for cryptocurrencies, 5:1 for stocks, bonds and ETFs, 20:1 for most commodities and indices.

Multiple platforms

This broker, like many others, allows you to trade by accessing different devices: desktop PCs, tablets and smartphones, with access from the website, by downloading the program to your computer or by downloading the dedicated mobile application.

The choice of device to operate with is really wide and satisfies everyone’s needs. For web trading, AvaTrade uses the online platform WebTrader – very simple, designed for beginner traders and accessible from any browser without the need to download and install anything.

AvaTradeGO instead, it is the application for smartphones and tablets that you can find on Google Play and the App Store. Then, clearly, this broker also leans on MetaTrader 4 e MetaTrader 5 for multi-asset trading, especially Forex and CFDs. You can download MT4 and MT5 on your Windows PC or Mac or use them via the web.

For the MetaTrader4 it is worth noting the free support system for trading, called Guardian Angel, which provides instant feedback on your trades, and offers you the chance to refine your decision making and even improve your trading skills. It also allows you to create your own trading strategy.

It is a very interesting tool, designed to help you with trading and make you less risky, help you spot mistakes and also increase your trading knowledge.

Choosing the right platform also extends to trading Vanilla Options: AvaOptions is a professional desktop platform for trading options exclusively, and is also available as a downloadable mobile app version.

I also point out that AvaTrade, on the trend of social trading of eToro, also includes platforms in its services DupliTradeTM e ZuluTrade. Both allow you to take advantage of the experience of other traders for an automatic investment. You simply need to link your MT4 account to that of the two platforms to be able to start imitating the strategies of other users.

AvaProtect: Loss-Proof Trading

Trading with AvaTrade enjoys a unique feature for the risk management that is called “AvaProtect”. It is a tool that allows you to protect a specific trade from losses for a certain period of time for a small cost.

In practice, by activating protection on a position you cannot close at a loss because your funds are immediately refunded to the account. Each AvaProtect contract comes with a fixed protection period that you can manually choose (hourly or daily).

AvaProject allows you to have more security, but I emphasize that the service it’s not free and the cost varies according to the volumes of the operation to be protected (quantity and duration).

The demo account cannot be missing

All AvaTrade platforms have a DEMO account which allows users to practice using the features, but without putting their funds unnecessarily at risk since the account works with virtual money with which you can simulate the investment strategy without using your own money.

AvaTrade but makes available a single balance of €100,000, which cannot be recharged once it runs out. Most demo account platforms allow you to trade with unlimited virtual funds, while this demo account is limited.

Despite this flaw, AvaTrade makes up for it by offering a wide range of tools for continuing education of novice and experienced traders – technical and fundamental analysis, important market updates, free exclusive videos, articles, eBooks and webinars in several languages.

A careful brokereducational aspect of users who do not try to deceive them with the illusion of easy money is to be appreciated in this specific sector.

Minimum deposit

But when you trade with real money, how much do you need to deposit into your account? The minimum amount to open an account is 100€to be deposited by credit card, bank transfer or e-wallets.

With the payment of this amount you are enabled to operate with the real version of the account thanks to which you can have access to all the functions offered.

How to open an account?

To create an account you need to register on AvaTrade site. In the Home you can easily find the orange button with the words “Register Now”. By clicking on it you access the registration form to be filled in with your email and password.

If you want to get started with a demo account right away, you can find access to account creation right below the orange button. Also in this case you will see a form to complete with your email and password.

As usual, when you start trading with real funds you need to confirm your identity by providing a copy of a valid ID and also proof of residency (

Spread costs

This broker also charges fees costs for the spreadplus one inactivity fee if the account remains inactive for 12 consecutive months.

I costs for the spread applied by AvaTrade are competitive and calculated as follows for the various asset categories:

Forex starting from a minimum of 0.9 pips for the EUR/USD pair up to 2.7 for USD/CAD, speaking of major currencies;

starting from a minimum of 0.9 pips for the EUR/USD pair up to 2.7 for USD/CAD, speaking of major currencies; CFDs on shares : between 0.13% and 0.36% of the share value;

: between 0.13% and 0.36% of the share value; CFDs on commodities : energy and agricultural products usually have fixed commissions, instead for metals the spread goes from 0.02 to 0.34 pips;

: energy and agricultural products usually have fixed commissions, instead for metals the spread goes from 0.02 to 0.34 pips; CFDs on Indices : spread between 0.04 and 3.00 pips;

: spread between 0.04 and 3.00 pips; The Vanilla options start at 0.9 pips;

start at 0.9 pips; And CFDs are ETFs have a spread equal to 0.13% of the value of the unit;

have a spread equal to 0.13% of the value of the unit; Finally, the cryptocurrencies ranging from 0.35% to 2% of the value of the virtual currency considered.

How to declare the income received?

How do I declare the income received from the trading activity carried out with AvaTrade? In this case you will have to deal directly with the tax issue, reporting the capital gains generated in the tax return, this is because AvaTrade it doesn’t act like withholding agent in Italy.

Opinions of Affari Miei on AvaTrade

It is convenient or not to trade with AvaTrade? Clearly there is no right answer, but there is no doubt that this is one of the best brokers out there, offering a complete and high-level trading service (especially Forex and CFD), at competitive costs.

There is also the choice of assets on which to operate, the demo account and various platforms to choose from, suitable for all levels of experience.

Conclusions

Before saying goodbye, I remind you that the approach to online trading must be general caution and seriousness, even if you see it as a pastime. Choosing the best platform is an important step, so take your time to decide.

