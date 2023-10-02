Updated Tesla Model Y debuts in China

Listen to the audio version of the article

Tesla is debuting the updated Model Y for now in China (but it will almost certainly arrive here too).

In the Chinese configuration the Y features new 19-inch black alloy wheels, internal LED lighting with variable colours, a new fabric covering for the dashboard and, above all, Hardware 4.0, which is now prepared for future remote updates not only for the infotainment, but also for the driving assistants. In short, a minimal yet very respectable package for Tesla’s battery-powered crossover

Tesla Model Y

In the Chinese configuration the Y features new 19-inch black alloy wheels

Autonomy has improved, albeit slightly

In conjunction with the interventions on the functioning of the Y’s powertrain, or at least so it seems, as well as on the aerodynamics of the car which always has its importance, they ended up leading to an increase, albeit slightly, in the autonomy of two of the different versions which, in fact, is equal to 9 km more for the 2WD variant which is two-wheel drive and a little more, i.e. up to 28 km, on the Long Range Dual Motor, the version with all-wheel drive.

The cockpit

The new Model Y adopts solutions already introduced by the new Model 3

The base Model Y accelerates in just 5.9 seconds

Tesla did not want to clarify why only the basic version of the Model Y, that is, the two-wheel drive one, was capable of shaving even a single second off the time needed to reach 100 km/h from zero from standstill, which on the new Y dropped to a share of 5.9 seconds. However, the acceleration performance of the most extreme Model Y remains unchanged which, as always, has the name in tune with the car, Performance.

The interior incorporates the solutions of the new Model 3

Inside, the new Model Y adopts solutions already introduced by the new Model 3: it is, in fact, equipped with an ambient light on the dashboard and a different fabric material for the dashboard which replaces the previous wooden covering. In short, it is a small step forward for the Y in the same direction as the Model 3 and not a real update. It should be noted that the prices of the Model Y in China remain unchanged at least for the launch phase.