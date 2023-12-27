Upgrade Your New Year’s Eve Dinner with This Discounted Blender from Amazon Mexico

Looking for a special garnish to surprise your guests at your New Year’s Eve dinner? Look no further than the Chefman Blender, now available on Amazon Mexico for only 409 pesos. This powerful blender features a 400w motor and quadruple stainless steel blades, perfect for crushing ice and chopping food with ease.

The blender comes with two glass jugs, a half-liter and a liter, and also includes a pulse function for full control over the blending process. Whether you’re making smoothies, soups, or sauces, this blender is a versatile and essential tool for any kitchen.

And if you want to enjoy additional benefits such as free shipping and next-day delivery, consider subscribing to Amazon Prime for only 99 pesos per month or 899 pesos per year. New users can also take advantage of a 30-day free trial of the service.

In addition to the Chefman Blender, Amazon Mexico is also offering other great deals on kitchen and home products, including a T-fal battery for 1,799 pesos and a thermos package with cups for only 249 pesos.

Don’t miss out on these amazing promotions and discounts on Amazon Mexico. Get everything you need for the perfect New Year’s Eve dinner and more, all in one place. And remember, prices and availability are subject to change, so act fast and make your purchase today.

Share this: Facebook

X

