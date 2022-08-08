Listen to the audio version of the article

UPS, the logistics giant, has announced the agreement to acquire Bomi Group, a multinational healthcare logistics company. The operation allows for an expansion of services for the pharmaceutical industry: in fact, temperature-controlled facilities in 14 countries and nearly 3,000 employees will be added to the UPS Healthcare network in Europe and Latin America.

“As the world‘s leading healthcare logistics company, Bomi enhances our service portfolio and accelerates the path to becoming the number one complex logistics provider for the healthcare industry,” said Kate Gutmann, EVP and President of UPS International. Healthcare and Supply Chain Solutions.

Bomi Group

Since 1985 Bomi Group has been offering high added value services for the Medtech and Pharma sectors with a personalized and tailored approach. It is a company focused on quality and dedicated to the healthcare sector, which has established solid and lasting working relationships with over 150 multinational clients around the world.

The main corporate figures of the Bomi Group, including the CEO Marco Ruini, will continue to fill their roles to offer continuity of service to the customers of the Bomi Group after the closing of the agreement. Bomi Group employees will also continue to play an important role in the organization of the new company. “With over 35 years of experience in the helthcare logistics industry, our team has developed industry-leading healthcare services designed to meet and exceed the demands of our pharmaceutical and MedTech customers,” said Ruini. “Joining the UPS team will expand these capabilities and create an even more integrated and effective global network for our customers.”

At controlled temperature

Through the agreement, UPS Healthcare will extend its global presence with a fleet of more than 350 temperature-controlled vehicles and 391,000 km² of facility floor space, giving customers access to faster shipping times, greater manufacturing flexibility and solutions that will help them. to acquire new customers. The acquisition will play a key role in providing next generation pharmaceutical and biological treatments that are increasingly sensitive to temperature and require timely transportation.