UPS: disappointing quarterly, title slips by 7% on Wall Street

The American giant of international shipments UPS has announced that it has closed the first quarter of the year with worse than expected accounts.

UPS reported adjusted EPS of $2.20, slightly lower than consensus expectations of $2.21 per share.

Revenue came in at $22.93 billion, down from the $23.01 billion estimated by analysts.

“The deceleration in US retail sales has translated into lower than anticipated volumes – commented CEO Carol Tome – We are also coping with the continued weakening of demand in Asia”.

Tome added that he believes, “given the current macro conditions, we expect volumes to remain under pressure.”

UPS stock slides on Wall Street nearly 7%.