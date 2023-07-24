UPS Workers Threaten Largest Strike in 60 Years Over Wage Demands

Title: UPS Workers Threaten Largest Strike in 60 Years Over Wage Increase Demands

Subtitle: Part-time employees demand fair wages in contract negotiations

Thousands of part-time employees at UPS are ramping up their demands for wage increases, potentially leading to the largest strike in the United States in six decades if an agreement is not reached by July 31. The Teamsters union, representing 340,000 UPS workers, voted in favor of a national strike if a deal is not reached before the expiration of the current contract.

The overwhelming majority of workers, 97%, voted in favor of a possible stoppage of activities. Sean O’Brien, the union’s general president, issued a warning to UPS, stating, “If this multi-billion dollar corporation fails to accept the contract our hardworking workers deserve, UPS will be going on strike itself.”

The main demand in the negotiations revolves around the wages of part-time workers, who constitute more than half of UPS’s workforce. Currently, these employees start at a wage of $16.20 per hour, which can rise to $20 after a month of work. Some workers are pushing for the starting wage to be increased to $25 per hour.

However, this amount is still significantly lower than what full-time UPS workers earn for performing the same job. Financial records from the company indicate that the average UPS employee earned $52,000 last year.

Despite the wage disparity, part-time workers currently enjoy the same health care and pension benefits as their full-time counterparts. Full-time UPS employees, primarily delivery truck drivers, can earn upwards of $95,000 annually. However, they face their own challenges, such as working in extreme heat conditions.

UPS has expressed its willingness to settle the dispute. In a statement issued last week, the company stated its readiness to “increase our industry-leading wages and benefits.” However, they emphasize the need for a swift resolution to ensure stability for customers, employees, and businesses across the country.

Negotiations for the new contract have been challenging but have made progress on certain issues. Agreements have been reached to address the extreme temperatures inside delivery trucks, including the installation of air conditioning and heat shields. Additionally, the observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday has been agreed upon.

In response to the threat of a strike, UPS has taken precautionary measures and is providing training to non-union employees to work in its warehouses. Despite concerns about potential business shutdowns, companies that heavily rely on UPS services remain optimistic, as they have not observed a shift of customers from UPS to FedEx.

As the deadline approaches, both sides are working to reach a fair agreement that satisfies the demands of UPS employees while ensuring the company’s ongoing operations.

