Upward start for Piazza Affari (+0.7%) and Europe

Positive start for European stock markets in the first session of the new year. At Piazza Affari, Ftse Mib progressed by 0.7% in the 30,560 point area, with Prysmian (+1.5%) and Leonardo (+1.4%) among the best while Erg (-0.1%) traded little ), at the end of the price list.

In the morning, focus on the December manufacturing PMI indices of the main Eurozone countries and the United States, while in the afternoon the November numbers on construction spending in the USA will be released. Meanwhile, China’s Caixin manufacturing PMI recorded higher-than-expected growth, standing at 50.3 points in December.

Tomorrow the focus will shift to the Fed minutes, but the key day of the week will probably be Friday, with data on eurozone inflation and the US labor market.

On bonds, the Bund’s yield rose to 2.08% and that of the BTP to 3.74%, with a stable spread at 166 basis points. The US 10-year Treasury stands at 3.93%.

On Forex the euro/dollar trades just above 1.10 and the dollar/yen at 141.5. Among raw materials, Brent exceeds 78 dollars a barrel.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin has exceeded $45,000 for the first time since April 2022, driven by anticipations of the possible approval of an ETF by the SEC, which will rule on January 10th.

