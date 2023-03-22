MIn late January, Britain became the first country to pledge to supply main battle tanks to Ukraine to defend its territory against Russia. Now the London government is pushing ahead again. This time with a special ammo type.

Great Britain plans to supply special armor-piercing ammunition with a super-hard depleted uranium core. Experts speak of DU ammunition, from English depleted uranium. While the military rave about the unique properties of uranium ammunition, experts have been arguing about its danger for years.