Home » Urban security, public housing and education: this is how solidarity in Milan is resurrected
Business

Urban security, public housing and education: this is how solidarity in Milan is resurrected

by admin
Urban security, public housing and education: this is how solidarity in Milan is resurrected

Public housing MM spa Milan

“Let’s start again from Quarto Oggiaro to resume the work started at Corvetto and in the Salomone district. Everyone should do their part”. Comment

The best example of urban security in Milan stay there retraining Of Quarto Oggiaro at the time of the Commissariat directed by Dr. By Simone and D’Urso, Letizia Moratti Mayor, Bruno Simini Councilor for Public Works, Richard De Corato Security Councilor, Andrew Galli journalist of the Corriere della Sera and a syndicate of social housing and an opposition party who interpret the historical function of the PCI.

The outcome is a perfect team play in which to quote the Quaestor of Lucca: everyone does his own and so in the teamwork outlined by the Constitution, together we reach the goal. It was so for Expo with the Prefect Tronca, the Quaestor savina and the local police commander MastrangeloMayor Pisapiain Quarto Oggiaro for the Operations Center of the event in the district.

This was also the case in 2016 when the teamwork between local Milanese institutions, the Police Headquarters and the Prefecture restarted from Quarto Oggiaro with the Police Chief De Iesu that meets the citizens of the neighborhood. The 171st birthday of the Milanese State Police is celebrated in the presence of the boys from Quarto Oggiaro, present in the room, the younger brothers of those who accompanied me to Gad Lerner 13 years ago to ask for innovation in the management of public housing and protagonism in the city.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Leasing: You can find the...

Womb for rent, Schlein does not answer: the...

Offers for bargain hunters: Secure interest rates plus...

Ex Ilva, closed ovens and workers at the...

Richest billionaires: Top 10 made $213 billion in...

Ituma, that phone call with your friend. He...

Instructions for beginners – in 7 steps to...

Ying Jianzhong: Under the comprehensive registration system, the...

Scalable Capital: Get up to €2,500 in exchange...

BRICS challenge the US: stop the dollar, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy