As CS President, he received 52 million: Urs Rohner considered paying back part of it – now he has decided Since his resignation in spring 2021, Urs Rohner has disappeared. For ten years he was the top boss of CS. Now a confidant says Rohner fears “social ostracism”. Will he now pay back part of his millions in salary?

His shadow remains: Urs Rohner was on the board of directors of the crisis bank Credit Suisse for twelve years, including ten years as president. Image: Dominic Steinmann/Keystone

“Personally, we certainly have a clean slate.” The words come from Urs Rohner, he put them on record in 2014. At that time, his Credit Suisse in the USA had to plead guilty to “criminal activities” and pay a fine of 2.7 billion US dollars. It was by no means the last CS scandal during his tenure. The most expensive bankruptcies came just before his departure in spring 2021: billions in losses due to the Greensill and Archegos bankruptcies. In Rohner’s self-perception, however, his waistcoat always remained white.