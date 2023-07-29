Home » Urso: “Photovoltaic, wind and batteries: 10 billion for the green industry”
Urso: “Photovoltaic, wind and batteries: 10 billion for the green industry”

Urso: “Photovoltaic, wind and batteries: 10 billion for the green industry”

Pnrr, Urso: “10 billion for the green industry, we will give a boost to companies”

With the remodeling of the Pnrr, more than 10 billion are arriving for businesses: “a total of about 7.8 billion but also calculating the stakes of other ministries it can be said that at least another 10.5 billion will reach our production system, in addition to those destined for the building sector. In this way we will give an exceptional boost to the companies of our country to meet and win the challenge of the twofold ecological and digital transition”. This was underlined by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Antonio Urso, in an interview with La Stampa.

“As far as we are concerned – explains Urso – the most significant measure, which we had already identified months ago as a priority in case resources were freed up, it is the 5.0 transition plan which is worth over 4 billion in all. These are significant tax credits to encourage technological, digital and green innovation companies that will thus be able to become more sustainable and more competitive in the global economy”. “Then there are two billion in support of the Net zero supply chains and decarbonisation. In this case we are talking about industrial investments on batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, heat pumps, devices for carbon capture and storage but also the procurement and refining of critical raw materials to contribute to Europe’s strategic autonomy in this area. Another 320 million go to finance the green version of the Sabatini law”.

“There is a billion and a half – continues Urso – to grant tax breaks in favor of companies that intend to build renewable energy plants to satisfy their consumption”. Furthermore, “again directed at businesses there are the 400 million intended for agriculture and for the improvement of the sustainability of the agri-food chains and finally there are 2.3 billion managed by the Ministry of the Environment for energy efficiency and the construction of gas and electricity networks“. The funds of the Pnrr are deducted from the former Ilva, but “this project will still be financed”, assures Urso.

