In the Easter egg there might be a surprise

It’s about greater incentives for those who intend to change their car. Minister Adolfo Urso a few days ago he in fact opened up to the hypothesis of divert allocated funds by the government for the electric car (requested for only 8% of the total), in favor of internal combustion engine vehicles. And the government seems to be working on it so much that, after the holidays, it is probable that a decision will be reached.

On the other hand, three months after the launch of the new tranche of car incentives, while the quota allocated for petrol and diesel models has been exhausted, for the part reserved for green cars there was practically no request. In the logic of rejuvenating the car fleet, diverting funds from green to endothermic would be common sense. a hypothesis, never considered by Draghiand that instead the minister of the Meloni government judge it practicable.

But the one on the electric car, as dear to Brussels bureaucrats as little loved by Italian motorists, is one of those matches that shows how far environmentalist lobbies are from the needs of citizens and industries. Between halts, closures, denials and underground negotiations, the only certain thing is the ban on the sale of diesel and petrol cars from 2035 with the passage to electric and e-fuels. The question of the biofuelsdear to Italy. We will talk about it again in 2026, the first step envisaged by the European Commission to take stock of the transition to the green and decide on any adjustments.

Diesel euro 7

What’s more: on the table, waiting to arrive at the fateful date of 2035, there is also the proposal of an increasingly confused European Union, of make euro 7 technology mandatory for diesel right from 2026. A very expensive nonsense which threatens to cause serious damage to the European automotive industry. While, in fact, manufacturers are already investing massively in the epochal transition to the electric car, they would also be forced to spend huge resources on a technology, the euro 7, destined in any case to be abandoned within a few years.

How did this situation come about?

The regulation establishing the stop the sale of diesel and petrol cars from 2035 it had been in gestation for several years. And everything, until last February, seemed to play in favor of the green lobby which has good and bad weather in Brussels. All that was missing was the last ratification by the ambassadors and the entire endothermic park would have been scrapped in favor of the electric car alone.

On the eve of approval, however, here is the twist: theIn fact, Italy announces the opposite opinion. Followed by Poland, Bulgaria and Germany. Just the German “no” helped to form that “blocking minority” capable of breaking the law. From there the start of a complicated negotiation with the German victory: even e-fuels became permitted technology after 2035. The one who remained with the match in hand is Italy, the first to oppose the electric diktat, which asked for the go-ahead also for biofuels.

Lost battle? Not exactly. Because even in this case Brussels shows that it travels in no particular order. After the Commission’s niet, the declarations of the EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson. “Yes, of course, biofuels are a subject that will be discussed – Simson said – We support initiatives in this regard, it is my responsibility to support producers, the support is there and it is strong”. Statements commented positively by the Minister for the Environment, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin but right away denied by the Commission itself.

Electric flop data

While Italy is waiting to understand what the peregrine community logics will give birth to, one fact is incontrovertible: Italians don’t like electric cars: in front of a strong growth in the car market in the first three months of the year (+40%) the green sector it just let out a whimper growing by a few decimals after months of constant decline. The share of electricity in Italy today is just over i3% of the total. The reasons? Meanwhile, electric cars, as Minister Pichetto said, are “Rich Stuff” given that a green model costs 30% more than the traditional one. And then the charging stations are missing: Italy is bringing up the rear in Europe.

Not a “green” result

What are the effects of the green revolution in forced stages? On the one hand, the risk is to get the paradox of increasing pollution. It is conceivable that from 2035, given the high costs of the electric car and the ban on the sale of endothermic models, motorists will choose not to change their car and keep the old one. So you will get the Cuba effect with an increasingly obsolete and polluting car park.

But the effects of going green at any cost will generally affect the European car industry. The raw materials for producing batteries and microchips for vehicle electronics are in fact a near-monopoly of China. The Dragon will therefore find itself in a dominated position and ready to invade the Old Continent (he is already doing it) with low-cost electric models. And this will mean a strong downsizing of aeuropean houses. Companies the unions have already sounded the alarm by predicting, only in Italy, the over 200,000 job losses.