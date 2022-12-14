In the early trading on December 14, ursodeoxycholic acid concept stocks fell collectively. As of press time, Shanghai Kaibao fell more than 13%, mutual pharmaceuticals and Xuantai pharmaceuticals fell more than 9%, and many stocks such as Qianhong pharmaceutical, Saisheng pharmaceutical and Youningwei fell.

A recent research paper claims that ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA), a common drug used to treat liver disease, may be able to completely end the new coronavirus epidemic.

Up to now, many ursodeoxycholic acid concept stocks have suggested risks.

Shanghai Kaibao announced on the 12th that the company has recently paid attention to the publication of a research paper in the journal “Nature”, showing that ursodeoxycholic acid can be used to prevent new crown infection. The research has not yet undergone confirmatory clinical trials, and there is great uncertainty about whether it can be used for the prevention and treatment of the new coronavirus, and it will not have a major impact on the company’s production and operation in the short term.

On the 12th, Xuantai Pharmaceutical announced that the company’s ursodeoxycholic acid capsule products do not involve the prevention and treatment of new coronavirus infections. The current production and sales are normal, and there has been no significant increase in sales. It is expected that there will be no significant impact on the company’s performance in the short term. influences.

Xinhua Pharmaceutical announced that the company is concerned that there are media reports on the use of ursodeoxycholic acid in the prevention of new coronavirus infection. At present, the study has not yet conducted a confirmatory clinical trial, and whether it can be used for the prevention and treatment of new coronavirus infection is still subject to major uncertainty sex. In June 2022, Xinda Pharmaceutical, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, obtained the qualification as the holder of the marketing authorization for ursodeoxycholic acid tablets. Up to now, Xinda Pharmaceutical’s ursodeoxycholic acid tablets for the treatment of cholesterol gallstones have not yet achieved commercial production, and it is not expected to have a significant impact on the company’s performance in the short term.

Qianhai Rongyue Wang Zhangliang said that ursodeoxycholic acid is a subject-matter hype, and its actual role in the prevention of new crowns is still controversial. The overall risk of the pan-pharmaceutical sector is relatively high, because the entire pharmaceutical sector has risen for 3 months. Even though there is a callback in the market, we should also be cautious about the opportunity to buy low.