In the early trading on December 16, ursodeoxycholic acid concept stocks continued to strengthen. As of press time, Guangshengtang rose by more than 18%, Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical rose by the limit, and Xinhua Pharmaceutical and Common Pharmaceutical rose by more than 8%.

Recently, many companies have successively responded to the layout of ursodeoxycholic acid.

On the 16th, the joint pharmaceutical industry stated on the interactive platform that the company’s product, bis-n-butanol, can produce ursodeoxycholic acid downwards. The bis-n-butanol is produced with phytosterols. This route belongs to the plant synthesis route. This process technology can effectively avoid The unfavorable public opinion that the traditional synthesis process persecutes animals is also the development direction of the future synthesis of ursodeoxycholic acid.

Shu Yumin said on the investor interaction platform on the 15th that ursodeoxycholic acid is currently on sale in the company’s stores, but the sales of this product are relatively small and have little impact on the company’s main business.

Zhejiang Zhenyuan stated on the interactive platform on the 12th that ursodeoxycholic acid and antigen kits are sold in subsidiaries and are not involved in production.

It is worth noting that many ursodeoxycholic acid concept stocks have suggested risks.

Shanghai Kaibao announced on the 12th that the company has recently paid attention to the publication of a research paper in the journal “Nature”, showing that ursodeoxycholic acid can be used to prevent new crown infection. The research has not yet undergone a confirmatory clinical trial, and there is great uncertainty about whether it can be used for the prevention and treatment of the new coronavirus, and it will not have a major impact on the company’s production and operation in the short term.

On the 12th, Xuantai Pharmaceutical announced that the company’s ursodeoxycholic acid capsule products do not involve the prevention and treatment of new coronavirus infection. The current production and sales are normal, and there has been no significant increase in sales. It is expected that there will be no significant impact on the company’s performance in the short term. influences.

Xinhua Pharmaceutical announced that the company is concerned that there are media reports on the use of ursodeoxycholic acid in the prevention of new coronavirus infection. At present, the research has not yet conducted a confirmatory clinical trial, and whether it can be used for the prevention and treatment of new coronavirus infection is still subject to major uncertainty sex. In June 2022, Xinda Pharmaceutical, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, obtained the qualification as the holder of the marketing authorization for ursodeoxycholic acid tablets. Up to now, Xinda Pharmaceutical’s ursodeoxycholic acid tablets for the treatment of cholesterol gallstones have not yet achieved commercial production, and it is not expected to have a significant impact on the company’s performance in the short term.

Qianhai Rongyue Wang Zhangliang said that ursodeoxycholic acid is a subject-matter hype, and its actual role in the prevention of new crowns is still controversial. The overall risk of the pan-pharmaceutical sector is relatively high, because the entire pharmaceutical sector has risen for 3 months. Even though there is a callback in the market, we should also be cautious about the opportunity to buy low.