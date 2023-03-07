President Joe Biden will meet with President Ursula von der Leyen at the White House on Friday, March 10, 2023. The meeting will discuss cooperation between the United States and the European Union to support Ukraine. The two leaders will also discuss US-EU coordination to fight the climate crisis through investments in clean technologies based on secure supply chains.

According to the White House press release, leaders will take stock of the joint task force on European energy security, which has helped the EU reduce its dependence on Russian fossil fuels and accelerate its green transition. On the agenda of the meeting you also present “the challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China“.