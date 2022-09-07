“With the latest excuse used to suspend gas flows through NordStream 1, Putin has thrown the mask: he is manipulating our energy market and using gas supplies as a weapon.” Thus the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in an interview with La Stampa, in which she also talks about the EU roof option on Russia’s gas prices.

In view of the meeting of the day after tomorrow, Friday 9 September, between the European energy ministers, a meeting that will address the proposal for a cap on gas prices, von der Leyen – reports the newspaper – “anticipates to La Stampa and other European newspapers outlines of the measures that will be on the table: a reduction in electricity consumption, a mechanism to redistribute the extra profits of energy companies to citizens, a cap on the price of Russian gas and liquidity measures to support companies struggling with the volatility of the market. It will be up to governments to agree and then put them into practice. Von der Leyen says that Member States will be grappling with ‘a test of unity and solidarity’: the confrontation between the 27 promises to be tough, just like next autumn. But the president is optimistic: ‘Europeans have the economic strength, creativity and team spirit to pass this test of endurance and to maintain control of the situation.’

Ursula von der Leyen, we read in the La Stampa article, ‘seems to agree with the one proposed at the time by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi:’ A ceiling on the price of Russian gas imported via pipeline is essential to limit the revenues of Putin which are used to finance his atrocious war against Ukraine ‘”.

Von der Leyen pointed out in an interview with La Stampa that the European Union’s dependence on Moscow has already reduced considerably: «The Russian gas we buy via pipeline has dropped to 9% of total imports from the European Union. ‘last year it was at 41% ”.

Yesterday the top secret contents of an internal report presented to the Kremlin at the end of August were reported by the Bloomberg news agency in the article:

The Russian report found that “a total cut in (Russian) gas supplies to Europe, which is Russia’s main export market, could cost up to 400 billion rubles (the equivalent of 6.6 billion dollars) per year in terms of lost tax revenue, according to the report ”. And that it would not be “possible to fully compensate for missed (gas) sales by resorting to new markets for exports, not even in the medium term”.

Ditto what von der Leyen told La Stampa: “For Russia – Von der Leyen is convinced – it is almost impossible to find new customers in the short term who buy via pipeline”.

