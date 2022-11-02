In October, the US economy created 239,000 new jobs in the private sector, better than the 195,000 estimated by the economists interviewed by Dow Jones and a slight acceleration from the 192,000 new jobs created in the previous month. Wages rose 7.7% year-on-year, down 0.1 percentage point from September. This is what emerged from the ADP National Employment Report.

New jobs have been created mainly in the service sector, particularly in the entertainment and hotel sectors, which have seen the creation of as many as 210,000 new jobs. In these sectors, wage growth – an important thermometer for monitoring the trend in inflation – was as much as 11.2%.

A total of 247,000 new jobs were created in the service sector, while the goods-producing sectors lost 8,000 jobs, mainly due to the loss of 20,000 manufacturing jobs. In contrast, 84,000 new jobs were created in the trade, transport and utilities sectors. Waiting for the release of the US employment report, which will be issued the day after tomorrow, Friday 4 October. Economists forecast growth of 205,000, compared to the 263,000 payroll increase in September.

Great expectations today for the announcement on US rates by the Fed by Jerome Powell: the consensus predicts the fourth consecutive hike of 75 basis points, which should bring rates from the current range between 3% and 3.25% to the new range between 3.75% and 4%.

The question that beset traders and investors is to what extent US rates will be raised. Hope is spreading that the upcoming monetary tightening aimed at defeating inflation may be less aggressive.